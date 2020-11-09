An Altamont man was airlifted after the motorcycle he was driving was struck by a deer.
Effingham County Sheriff's Office reported Justin D. Jackson, 43, was driving a black 2019 Harley-Davidson westbound on U.S. 40 765 feet west of 575th St. when Jackson was struck by a deer running from south to north. The motorcycle skidded off the roadway and Jackson was partially ejected. The accident occurred at 12:05 p.m. Monday.
Jackson was airlifted to HSHS St. John's Hospital, Springfield, with incapacitating injuries.
