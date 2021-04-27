On Tuesday, April 27, at approximately 12:08 a.m., Effingham police officers responded to an active burglar alarm at Legacy Harley-Davidson, 1315 Althoff Drive.
Upon arriving, officers found forced entry through the front door of the business. Officers discovered that five unknown subjects made entry. Each subject selected a motorcycle of unknown value, started them, and drove off through the front door.
Effingham Police Department is working with the Illinois Secretary of State Police to see if any similar events have happened in this region.
If you see it, say it! The Effingham Police Department encourages you to call the Police Department immediately at 217-347-0774 to report suspicious activity in your neighborhood or business district. Information can be given anonymously by calling the CRIME STOPPERS Tip Line at 217-347-6583. Anonymous callers can receive up to $1,000 cash rewards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.