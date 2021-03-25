A motorcycle driver was critically injured in an accident in Clay County Wednesday.
Illinois State Police reported Cathy Stout, 65, of Clay City, was driving a 2021 green Kia SUV east on U.S. 50 and stopped to turn left onto Sunset Road when a 2002 maroon Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Michael Spitzner, 51, also of Clay City, failed to slow and struck the rear of the SUV. The accident occurred at 5:20 p.m.
Spitzner was airlifted to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Spitzner was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
