EFFINGHAM — A judge this week denied an Effingham man’s motion to suppress evidence in a criminal sexual assault case involving abuse of a person under 18.
Judge James Eder denied Paul W. Jonas’ motion to exclude video footage of his interview with Effingham police detectives from his trial. The 49-year-old is charged with criminal sexual assault of someone under the age of 18, a Class 1 felony, and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of someone under 18.
Jonas appeared in person in the courtroom wearing a face mask and gloves.
Prior to the motion hearing, Jonas signed a document consenting to be represented by law student and assistant public defender Chavez Rosenthal. Jonas is also represented by Public Defender Scott Schmidt.
Upon an agreement between the state and defense, the state called first to the stand expert witness Dr. Tina Rozene. Rozene testified that she specializes in internal medicine and pediatrics and that she has treated Jonas for neck and arm pain.
Rozene said she has prescribed hydrocodone, morphine, sedative Lorazepam and a muscle relaxer for Jonas to aid him in combating ongoing pain and to help him sleep. Jonas would later testify that his pain is due to past surgeries in which two of his ribs were removed and a metal plate was placed in his neck because of a ruptured disc.
Rozene said the drugs could cause drowsiness, fatigue, dizziness and, on rare occasions, hallucinations. She noted that the half-life of such medications, or the time it takes the drug to leave the body, is roughly four hours.
Assistant State’s Attorney Rob Scales questioned whether Rozene had spoke to or seen Jonas on the day of his arrest in October 2019, to which she replied she had not and was therefore unaware of his mental or physical condition.
The state then called former detective and current Effingham Police Department Patrol Sgt. Joshua Douthit and detective Lt. Tom Webb to take the stand separately. Both testified that they did not notice any sort of impairment in Jonas and felt that he understood questions presented in their initial interview with him.
Douthit testified that he and Webb had traveled to Mattoon after investigating information originally provided to the Mattoon Police Department. That information included accusations that Jonas had made in appropriate contact with and sent inappropriate text messages to a teenager and had done so since approximately 2015.
Douthit said he and Webb went to Jonas’ Mattoon residence, where he was living at the time of his arrest. He said Jonas did not answer the first time they knocked but did the second time.
He added that by the time they interviewed Jonas, they had spoken with other witnesses and established probable cause to take Jonas into custody.
Douthit said Jonas offered to walk to the Mattoon Police Station, where the interview would take place because of proximity. However, Jonas was placed under arrest and read his Miranda rights to ensure he would not flee, Douthit said.
Douthit and Webb both testified that they did not threaten Jonas or make promises to him or use coercion during their interview with Jonas in October of last year. Douthit said Jonas was able to recall events in the distant past and provided such details like what color garments were worn when the alleged sexual acts took place.
Webb and Douthit told the court that Jonas ended the interview by saying he did not want to answer more questions, therefore, invoking his Miranda right to remain silent. Scales later noted Jonas did not invoke his Miranda rights prior to the interview.
Jonas was the final witness to take the stand and testified that he held a job which required him to make decisions that would be affected if he had taken his prescribed medication. He indicated he did not take his medication while working but took them hours prior to his third shift hours and shortly after dropping his children off at school in the morning after he got off work, all actions he testified he did almost daily.
Jonas also testified that he was arrested because the detectives did not like a movement he made, which he said made them nervous. Rosenthal asked Jonas if he was impaired by his medications the day he was arrested.
“Oh yes. I was,” Jonas said in reply.
Douthit in his prior testimony said Jonas was arrested around 2 p.m. on Oct. 11, and Jonas indicated he had taken medication at approximately 9:15 a.m. that day; Scales later argued that the time frame between Jonas taking the medication and his arrest stretched beyond the four-hour half-life Rozene testified to earlier.
When questioned by Scales, Jonas testified he did not tell the detectives he had trouble understanding what was going on or the questions he was being asked nor did he complain of pain or hallucinations.
In his argument, Scales noted that in a letter written by Jonas to the Effingham County State’s Attorney’s office following his arrest and prior to reviewing the video he requested to suppress, Jonas wrote that he had lied to the police so the alleged victim would not get in trouble with the victim’s mother.
Scales argued that the statement in the letter, the lack of detectable impairment by the detectives and the testimony of the witnesses proved Jonas gave his statements to detectives voluntarily.
The defense argued that there was no evidence that Miranda rights were given and that Jonas could not have voluntarily made his statements because he was impaired by his medication.
“At the time of his Mirandazation, he was doped up on pills,” Rosenthal said.
In his rebuttal, Scales said there is no evidence that the Miranda rights were not properly given or given at all, and Jonas never testified that they were not given. Citing case People vs. Sandifer, Scales said just because medication was taken does not render a confession inadmissible in court.
Eder, who had viewed the interview footage prior to the motion hearing, said he saw no evidence that Jonas was impaired and could not understand what was happening. He noted that while the Miranda rights were not given on video or audio recording, via the interview footage, he saw and heard Douthit acknowledge Miranda rights previously given and Jonas nodding in the video.
Eder said for those reasons and others, he denied the motion.
Jonas remains in custody and next appears in court for a final pretrial hearing at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 14.
