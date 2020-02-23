EFFINGHAM — Father-daughter dances provide special occasions for dads and daughters to dress up and have fun. On Sunday, it was all about mothers and sons getting the opportunity to make memories.
The third Mom-Son event Sunday at the Effingham Event Center was superhero themed. Moms and their sons could have a professional photo taken, make superhero masks and capes, play games such as bean bag toss, and have fun with an overwhelming favorite, nerf gun. A DJ played music and led several activities including limbo, a parachute activity and dances such as the YMCA and Macarena.
Jill Schultz said the event was created to give something for moms and sons to enjoy.
“We want to be able to have time with our sons and have special memories with them,” she said.
Jackie Repking attended with her son, Christopher.
“We came last year and he really enjoyed it,” she said. “It’s a nice thing to do together.”
Carrie Bartimus, who has attended the event for three years, watched her son, Bryson, use a green marker to color a superhero cape.
“It’s nice to spend time just me and him,” she said.
Billi Jansen also was watching her son work on a superhero cape.
“I’m excited to attend because it’s a great way to make memories with my son,” she said
Beth Grupe decided to come to the event with her two sons after seeing it in the church bulletin. She took a photo of her sons behind two superhero cutouts that were set up for photo opportunities.
The event was presented by Sacred Heart Catholic Church and School and St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.