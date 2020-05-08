Mother of the Year: Vera Furry

Mothers make sacrifices.
So when Cristy Ohman needed someone to watch her 5-year-old daughter following Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order, her mother, Vera Furry, didn’t hesitate to put her daughter’s need above her own.
Vera traveled from Texas to Effingham to visit her daughter when the coronavirus prompted the order. As an essential worker, Cristy needed someone to watch her daughter while she works in housekeeping at a nursing home.
Vera said she didn’t really give any thought to offering to help take care of her granddaughter, even though it meant not going back to Texas and her fiance.
“He understands kids come first,” said Vera.
Cristy knew the sacrifice her mother was making.
“She has respiratory issues, so it’s scary for her to face these times without him,” Cristy said in nominating her mother.
Vera is one of four mothers picked by the Effingham Daily News to win a gift from Weber’s Jewelry.
Vera has not only been caring for her granddaughter, Lilly, but also helping to home-school her. The two have also enjoyed planting tomatoes and flowers and making crafts. They recently made replicas of their family out of toilet paper rolls and Styrofoam balls.
“She painted all the outfits while I did the hair,” said Vera.
Cristy said it is really no surprise her mother stayed.
“My Mom has always been there for me,” she wrote.
Her mother has been there for others also, “from organizing benefits for people with cancer and other difficult situations to literally giving her last dollar so that someone else can eat,” she wrote.
“She always has tried to be there for whoever needs it no matter what is going on,” she said.
As a mother, Cristy said Vera has “always tried to be a friend but not so much that’s she’s not a parent also.”
Cristy credits her Mom for turning her into a “good-hearted person.”
“She’s also supportive and makes me want to do better for myself,” she added.
Cristy said her mother’s parenting skills have “definitely rubbed off” when it comes to Lilly.
“We feed off of each other on making her into sweet girl,” she said.
Vera, in turn, enjoys seeing the selfless mother Cristy has become.
“She’s a wonderful mommy. She does everything she can for Lilly,” she said.
