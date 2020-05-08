Mother of the Year: Teresa Lee

Oliver Lee declared in his nomination letter his mother, Teresa Lee, deserves to be Mother of the Year because she has four boys.
Ranging in age from 12 to 2, Teresa admits she has her hands full but wouldn’t have it any other way.
The boys are active in multiple sports and they say their mother not only takes them to practices and games, she’s there to cheer them on.
“She takes care of us very well,” said Oliver.
Teresa is one of four mothers picked by the Effingham Daily News to win a gift from Weber’s Jewelry.
The Teutopolis mother teaches special education at Altamont High School and junior religion in Teutopolis but these days her teaching skills are being used more at home. She often checks the homework of 12-year-old Oliver and 10-year-old Simon.
“They’re pretty independent, but I’m here to help,” said Teresa.
She also helps them do chores like clean the house. But they’re pretty independent at that too, she said.
The boys are even becoming independent in the kitchen. On Sunday nights, Oliver bakes cookies for the family for the week and needs no help — thanks to Mom’s teaching skills.
“It teaches them skills they’re going to need in life. I don’t want them to grow up without life skills,” said Teresa.
As the boys age, Teresa said her role as mom evolves into more of a guide, which she enjoys.
“I love to see each stage and see them grow and find their love of learning,” she said.
Teresa said each of her sons is different and she loves watching them discover their own niche, noting Oliver recently found he likes running.
What she likes most about being a mom is watching them “being themselves and being there to support them along the way.”
Teresa believes its important for mothers to spend some one-on-one time with each of their children, but admits it’s hard to do with four boys.
“Enjoy the little things — the snuggles, the little hand holds, the hugs goodnight, the sweet ‘I love you.’ They make the tough days that much easier,” she said.
