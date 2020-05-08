Mother of the Year: Sandra Helmink

In nominating Sandra Helmink as Mother of the Year, Jane Helmink describes her mother as selfless, dedicated, determined, hard working and faithful.
Growing up on a dairy farm in Sigel, there was always plenty to do, according to Jane, from feeding baby calves to unloading hay.
“She was always busy but present with family,” said Jane.
Sandra is one of four mothers picked by the Effingham Daily News to win a gift from Weber’s Jewelry.
Jane said her mother managed to always provide home-cooked meals for her five children, while also finding time for others. She reached out to neighbors, bringing them food if someone was sick, there was a death in the family, or if someone had surgery.
Today, Sandra gets up at 5 a.m. every day, at age 75, to milk cows and feed baby calves on the farm, Jane wrote in her nominating letter.
Jane said she and her siblings have acquired that same work ethic and family dedication.
Still, Jane said her family not only worked hard together, they also played together. During the summer, the family would play softball together and during the winter, board games, which Jane said helped build family ties.
Jane said her mother also made sure her children received a college education, something she never received.
“My Mom encouraged us to get out and try new things,” she said.
Jane said her mother has always been “a devoted Christian who has a strong faith in God and prays every day.”
Sandra credits her faith for helping her through the tough times, including when she was diagnosed with colon cancer and underwent surgery in 2018. She is now in remission.
“God answers my prayers,” she said.
Jane said she has acquired some of her mother’s religious devotion.
“She’s always praying for me and that has passed on to me,” she said.
In later years, Jane said her mother’s caring spirit helped her through difficult times. While struggling with health issues, Jane said her mother helped with laundry and cooking and provided financial support.
“She’s more or less a rock to me,” said Jane.
