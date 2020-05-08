Mother of the Year: June Nunamaker

To see June Nunamaker’s accomplishments as a mother, all anyone has to do is look at her children.
All four are successful, well-mannered, strong and close-knit — qualities they attribute to their mother.
“Today, my siblings and I are successful and independent, and still constantly supported by my Mom’s kind heart and genuine advice,” said daughter Shelby Nunamaker.
June is one of four mothers picked by the Effingham Daily News to win a gift from Weber’s Jewelry.
In nominating June for Mother of the Year, Shelby said her mother was a single, middle-aged women who worked three jobs to support her and her siblings and their dreams.
“When we had first moved to Effingham, times were hard financially, right about the time my siblings and I needed her support the most. My older sisters were paying for college, and my brother and I were depending on my mom for all of our extracurricular activities,” she said.
To make ends meet, June took on two more jobs working nights at IGA and the Knights of Columbus Hall.
“She would stay up all night working at the KC Hall, and then would wake me up at 2-3 a.m. to head to Indianapolis for a club volleyball tournament; and she never, ever complained,” said Shelby. “My mom worked diligently to always be there for us no matter the circumstances, and with that, we had enough love and support to conquer the world.”
After years of hard work, June was finally able to buy a house a couple of years ago, which Shelby said was a huge accomplishment for her mother.
June has inspired Shelby and her siblings to work really hard for what they want.
“I once read that the most important thing for a mom was to raise good human beings, which would result in successful children. So whatever sacrifice or encouragement that I could say or do to help them along the way was my only goal,” said June.
June said even though they never had a lot, she and her children always had enough to push through hard times and learn from them.
“It’s never about how much money you have. It’s about sharing the love that you can give,” she said.
June has spent the last year focusing on herself for the first time. She started eating healthier, exercising, gift giving, laughing more and, most importantly, Shelby wrote, “working hard to spend as much time with my siblings and their kids as possible.”
“I wanted to find a better version of myself so I can stick around for a long time and have more energy with my grandkids. I want to be around for their graduations and their weddings, and even if I am ripe with age, I want to be there for them,” said June.
