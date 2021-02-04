The Effingham County Health Department has vaccinated a little over 3,000 people so far, and the waitlist is growing, according to Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Karen Feldkamp.
Vaccination clinics continue by appointment only; local officials are only adding people to a waitlist who are eligible to receive the vaccine.
“As we receive vaccine, we schedule clinics. Sometimes we don’t know how much vaccine we’re going to get,” Feldkamp told the Effingham County Board Health Committee.
She said ECHD only gets a one-week notice of how much vaccine they will receive. After discussions about how to distribute the vaccine with Effingham County Health Department Administrator Jeff Workman, Feldkamp said they decided not to set up vaccination appointments without having vaccine in hand.
“We do not set up clinics until we physically get the vaccine in the building, because other health departments have set up appointments and did not receive their shipment of vaccine in time and had some angry individuals because there was no vaccine to give,” Feldkamp said.
Feldkamp said the amount of COVID-19 vaccine the ECHD receives varies from week to week.
She said the health department was taking only online appointments. However, it was not working well for some groups.
“Starting last Wednesday, we started a waitlist for people that are eligible to receive the vaccine,” Feldkamp said. “On Wednesday alone last week, we added 3,000 to the waitlist.”
Feldkamp said making appointments from the waitlist requires an extra effort from ECHD staff members. If the health department has 400 doses, staff members must set up 400 appointments. She said it’s more work, but with the wait list ECHD can accommodate more people.
She said as time goes by they hope to go back to the online system after they work their way through the waitlist. There are two factors Feldkamp said limiting their ability to give additional COVID-19 vaccine.
“The weather and vaccine shipments are the two things that make vaccine clinic planning difficult,” Feldkamp said.
She said in one case they had to reschedule a clinic due to a predicted rain event on that day.
“Please be patient with us. When you have 3,000 people who leave messages in one day and you have only 100 doses to give, some people are unhappy with the situation. We totally understand,” Feldkamp said. “We are doing the best we can with the resources we have.”
Feldkamp said drive-thru clinics are the best way to get a large number of people vaccinated because they don’t have to worry about social distancing. She said it works better with people who have mobility issues allowing them to just stay in their cars.
“If someone comes to our clinic, they do not get out of their car at all. We take care of everything while they are in their car,” Feldkamp said.
Recently, the ECHD constructed a hoop building allowing enough room for two lines of vehicles to pass through the vaccination area. Also, an insulated heated shed was placed in the middle of the hoop building to keep personnel warm on cold days. The hoop building is open at both the north and south ends.
Effingham County Health Committee Chairman Doug McCain asked Feldkamp how the new hoop building and small heated shed were working out.
“Actually, they are working out very well. It’s a little brisk in there because we have a little wind going through there most of the time,” Feldkamp said.
Feldkamp thanked HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for the use of their parking lot and Dr. Arvinder Arora, MD.
“It would be harder for us to do clinics without their help,” Feldkamp said.
She said right now ECHD is only vaccinating those who are on the waitlist for categories 1A and select 1B vaccinations. All people eligible under the 1A category and select 1B category who are 65 years of age and over; health care workers, first responders and educators can be added to the vaccination waitlist by calling the Effingham County Health Department COVID line at 217-342-9237.
There were an estimated 34,137 total population and 5,851 residents 65 years of age and older living in Effingham County, according to 2019 United States Census American Community Survey demographic and housing estimates.
Feldkamp said people requesting to be added to the vaccination waitlist should leave their name, phone number and how they meet the eligibility requirement under category 1A and select 1B subgroups for a vaccination. The ECHD then screens individuals to make sure they are eligible before being added to the vaccination waitlist.
“I can’t tell you how long it will take to get through that waitlist,” Feldkamp said. “All appointments will be made off the waitlist.”
Workman said right now they are only vaccinating eligible people living in Effingham County and eligible people who work in Effingham County.
“I would say most health departments are going by a live here-, work here-type policy,” Workman said.
“We could vaccinate between 400 and 500 people each day, if we had the vaccine,” Feldkamp said.
“Our biggest limitation right now is not having enough vaccine,” Workman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.