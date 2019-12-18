More talk on permit to build communications tower

EFFINGHAM — Following up on a request for a Tower Use Permit denied by the Effingham Plan Commission, the City Council discussed the matter further this week.
The final decision rests in the hands of the council. No action was taken this week.
On Tuesday, the City Council heard from two attorneys, representing both sides of a request to build a tower for a wireless communications facility in District 2.
This matter was brought before the council following two previous Plan Commission meetings, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10.
The Plan Commission voted unanimously to deny that petition for a permit.
Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman gave an overview to the council regarding the two public hearings held.
AT&T wants to leave one tower, owned by SBA Communications, based in Florida. If permit to build a new tower is approved, it would be built about 900 feet away from the existing tower.
The public works director explained that in 2000, there were three districts designated for Tower Use Permits. District 1 has six pre-set locations, already approved for any wireless service tower facilities. District 3 includes all other existing towers or structures in the city limits.
If there is room on any one of those towers, petitions could be filed for that district.
However, District 2 includes all other commercial and industrial property, and only if a tower cannot go in District 1 or 3, it can petition to build in District, after meeting a variety of criteria.
The petitioner must go through the process of bring its desires before the Plan Commission first.
According to the ordinance, it must be determined that District 1 and 3 cannot provide functionally equivalent service, Heuerman said. The TUP applicant must also comply and make a “good faith, reasonable effort” to prove it is unable to build in those two designated areas and that it has tried to work with existing towers there.
Tillman Infrastructure is wanting to build a 199-foot-tall tower at 302 High Street, south of Burkland’s Florist in Effingham. This is almost double the height allowable by the ordinance, 100-feet, as well. They hope to have future carriers on it, including First Net, for public safety communications, and AT&T.
Joshua Dubbelde, attorney with Samuels Miller Law Firm in Decatur, spoke on behalf of the petitioners Clint and Kay Spruell, land owners; and Tillman Infrastructure, contractor, based in New York; who wishes to obtain a Tower Use Permit for a Wireless Communications Facility – in District 2.
Patrick Fitzgerald, an attorney with Meyer Capel in Champaign, spoke on behalf of SBA Communications, citing that the petitioner isn’t complying with the city ordinance or meeting the criteria as written, which establishes regulations for Tower Use Permits.
City Attorney Tracy Willenborg said if the TUP applications is denied by the City Council, the petitioner may opt to seek judicial review of the city’s decision.
Dubbelde told the council that it is easy to not think much about cell tower infrastructure — until one’s cellular service doesn’t work properly.
“Then, it is the only problem in the world that matters to you,” said Dubbelde. “There are only two things at issue. One is the demonstration that Districts 1 and 3, don’t offer functionally equivalent service to the proposed new wireless communications facilities. And two, whether Tillman made reasonable good faith efforts . . .”
Dubbelde said they want to get a new tower with more capabilities for future operations and upgrades.
Fitzgerald said SBA owns the tower 900 feet away from where the proposed tower. AT&T is a tenant of SBA and its lease was recently negotiated in 2018, and none of the issues that have come up with this petition were never raised.
“This about the money. This is about AT&T wanting to drive down their rent,” said Fitzgerald. “If you were the Tillman board of directors, or the AT&T board of directors, I’m sure you’d find that very persuasive. But, you’re not. You are in charge of the best interest of your community.”
Submitted were 49 signatures on a petition of neighbors to this proposed tower who stated they don’t want another tower nearby, he told the council. And he reviewed the Plan Commission’s efforts who voted unanimously 6-0 to deny.
“In 2000, your council adopted an ordinance governing wireless communication facilities,” said Fitzgerald. “Your council anticipated that this would happen in the future.”
Then it was determined that financial burden, such as the rent being too expensive, is not an allowable excuse to build a new tower, he said.
This matter will be back up for discussion and a vote to deny or accept the permit to build a tower, on Jan. 7. The City Council meets at 5 p.m. Jan. 7, at Effingham City Hall, 201 East Jefferson Ave., Effingham.
