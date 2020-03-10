EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Water Authority once again addressed short-term rentals at its regular meeting this week at the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library.
Board trustee Jim Boos was not present at the meeting, so board Chairman Rob Brown said he did not want to delve further into new regulations for the rentals until Boos' return. Instead, the board briefly reviewed some of the regulations and also heard from those in attendance.
Brown said he may be changing his mind on the occupancy for the rentals. Previously, Brown said he wanted to limit the occupancy to eight adults, without a limit on children. Trustee Chris Kabbes and Boos wanted to limit occupancy based on two adults per bedroom.
"I know I lobbied hard for just having our maximum occupancy to just be a number of adults and not have a link to bedrooms or anything like that. I'm kind of thinking I might be changing my mind on it," Brown said.
Brown added he sees Kabbes' and Boos' point about determining occupancy based on bedrooms. Brown and Kabbes decided the matter would be reviewed in a meeting with Boos present.
Board attorney Tony Siemer noted that limiting occupancy by bedrooms could be restrictive to those who also utilize pull-out couches or things of that nature, depending on how the home is laid out.
Lake Sara resident Dan Woods, who brought to the board last year the original concern that sparked conversation about short-term rentals, questioned if short-term rentals fall under the EWA's lease with home owners. In initial discussions on short-term rentals, the board determined that short-term rentals fit what the lease states: Residents can lease out their home for less than a year without permission from the water authority.
"Just to clarify, because I think all of us are learning in this process — I certainly am — my residential lease says ... I can sublease my house for less than one year without permission. The term short-term rental is for renting it for 29 days or less," Woods said.
"Just to clarify, my lease does not say I can do short-term rental. It does say I can lease it for less than a year. You make a point that the lease says short-term rentals are in our leases, and it is not, based on the definition of short-term rental."
Siemer said the water authority abides by its own definition of short-term rentals, and the leases do allow for the 29-days-or-less rentals.
Woods also requested the board look into identifying designated areas in which the short-term rentals are allowed. Siemer said because every resident at the lake is under the same lease with EWA, the board cannot allow one resident to rent out their home and not allow another.
Brown said the board is designing the short-term rental regulations to protect both those who rent out their properties and those who don't.
"We're trying to make this as palatable as we can in the lease that exists. We're going to do our very best to have regulations that we can stop nuisance renting," Brown said. "We've already determined that they can lease these. We're going to try to do our best to protect everybody on the lake and make it safer and have some control over that."
Meanwhile, the board addressed the Girl Scouts' lease of a lake lot after hearing Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois announced it is looking into selling its camps. Brown said the board has not been approached by the local troops about the lot.
He said the lease for the lot has some conveyance that gives the water authority some control over the property and what is done with it. Brown added the organization also has a deeded property behind its lake lot.
In other matters, the board:
• Heard from lake resident Katie Thielson a request for a deck build variance at her home, as well as a change to the current variance rules. Brown said the board would like to see the property in person and also wait for Boos to return before making a decision.
• Heard from Siemer that Summit Township wants to reopen an agreement to maintain roads in the Lake Sara area.
• Heard from co-chairman of the Parks and Recreation Committee Tom Ryan that the Pearson Peninsula group chose Play Illinois to design and manufacture playground equipment for the peninsula. Ryan said the next step is a Department of Natural Resources inspection, and he estimates work on the project could begin this summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.