Most people who are 23 and fresh out of college don’t spend a lot of time thinking about local politics, let alone school boards. Devin Aherin is not like most young men. He’s running for an open seat on Dieterich’s school board.
“School board is an important job for our small community,” Aherin said. “The school board really represents what the community wants.”
Aherin started a cover crop businesses when he was in high school before going to Lake Land College and later the University of Illinois. Now, he helps run his family farm and works alongside his mother, Diane Aherin, at Wohltman-Aherin Agency. Devin Aherin is actually running for his mother’s seat since she is stepping down after this term.
Aherin is joined in the race by Charity Bohnhoff, who has served two terms with the Dieterich school board. She is the Vice President of Marketing for Heartland Dental and has three kids in the Dieterich school system.
“I think it’s an incredible role in the community,” she said.
School boards have wide ranging responsibilities, including ruling on disciplinary cases, making rules for school districts, and hiring superintendents to manage the day-to-day operations of the district. For example, the people elected to Effingham’s school board will have a voice in hiring a replacement for current Unit 40 Superintendent Mark Doan, who has announced his retirement.
Bohnhoff and Aherin are running for two of three seats open on the Dieterich board. There are no other candidates who have filed, meaning there will likely be a vacancy on the board that will have to be filled by appointment. For small districts, it’s not uncommon to be short a person.
This year, though, none of the boards will be full after election day. The five school districts in Effingham County have fewer eligible candidates in their races than open seats.
“It’s definitely something where you’d love to see the ballot full,” said Bohnhoff, reflecting on the lack of interest in running for school board. “Honestly, people don’t know about it.”
Kerry Hirtzel, the County Clerk for Effingham, oversees elections for local offices. He says this isn’t typical, but it does happened.
“There are times when this kind of thing happens,” Hirtzel said. “People just don’t get involved in their local government and I don’t know why.”
Hirtzel added that people who are interested in running have until Feb. 4 to file as a write in candidate. This means their name won’t appear on the ballot, but that a blank space will be printed for people to write in a person’s name. Failing a write in candidate, each school board will have to appoint members to fill their ranks.
Bohnhoff, who has experience with school board appointments, isn’t too stressed about that process.
“We’ve done really well. We’ve appointed people in the past,” she said. “I’m not worried.”
At least three of the people running in this year’s elections were themselves appointed before needing to run this year.
Each of the districts in the county have three seats that are up for election. Beecher City doesn’t have any candidates who filed to run. Dieterich Unit 30 has two candidates, Bohnhoff and Aherin.
Altamont Unit 10 has Dale Laue and Alan Shumaker, who are both incumbents. Effingham Unit 40 has two candidates, incumbent Steve Bone and Chad Thompson.
Teutopolis Unit 50 has three seats available, for which four people are running, but there’s a technicality preventing them from filling the board through this election.
Erin Ordner and Courtney Tegeler are both incumbents, with Brandon Pals and Michael Ritchie also running. Teutopolis limits the number of people from one township range on the board at any one time. Tegeler, Pals, and Ritchie are all from the same range, so only one of them can be elected under current rules.
Teutopolis also has two seats open for two year terms, thanks to their previous holders stepping down. Toby McMahon and incumbent Troy Ozenkoski filed to run for these seats.
The Teutopolis board has been in talks about changing the township requirement, but this would require putting the issue on a ballot. The Teutopolis school board is expected to discuss this further at their January meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.