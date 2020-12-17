A Montrose woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning in Teutopolis Township.
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office reported Allison M. Thoele, 28, was driving a red 2011 Ford Fusion southbound on 1775th Road when Thoele pulled into the intersection with Illinois 33 and collided with a 2009 white Chevrolet Express driven by Augusto G. Tecum, 25, of Percy, at 7:43 a.m. Both vehicles came to rest in the ditch on the south side of Illinois 33.
Thoele was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and failure to yield at an intersection.
Thoele was transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, Effingham, with incapacitating injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.