As election officials continue to count ballots cast in the consolidated election, the fate of a proposed sales tax referendum for the village of Montrose remains unclear after a 14-14 tie.
Ballots for Montrose voters included a public question asking if they supported imposing a type of sales tax called a “Non-Home Rule Municipal Retailers' Occupation Tax” at a rate of 1%.
So far, unofficial results for the referendum show that voters are currently deadlocked at 14 in favor and 14 against.
Montrose residents living within Effingham County voted against the referendum with 13 voting in favor of the sales tax and 14 residents voting against it. The totals came to a tie when a single Montrose voter from Cumberland County voted in favor of the sales tax.
According to Montrose Village President Steve Browning, as the town waits for any remaining ballots to come in, it is working to figure out what the next course of action would be in the event of a tie.
“We’re waiting and hoping that there’s maybe a couple mail-in ballots that are out there, and maybe this whole thing will be for naught,” Browning said Wednesday.
Additionally, Browning said the low voter turnout was somewhat “disheartening” with just 28 votes on the referendum reported so far.
Browning explained that Montrose has been struggling to bring in tax revenue and the purpose of the proposed sales tax is to help alleviate this problem.
“For a community that’s struggling to get financial income, we needed that 1%,” he said.
He said although the sales tax will apply to nearly every business in Montrose, there will likely be some exceptions for trucking and agricultural sales.
Browning said funds accumulated from the 1% sales tax would be used to help the village cover the costs of municipal operations, property tax relief and infrastructure, which includes the cost of maintaining the village’s parks.
