A Montrose man pleaded guilty in a robbery case in Effingham County Circuit Court recently.
Mason W. Edinger, 23, pleaded guilty to robbery, a Class 2 felony. He was sentenced to seven years in prison plus two years of mandatory supervision upon release and fined $100. The charge of armed robbery, a Class X felony, was dismissed as part of the negotiated plea.
Edinger was arrested in mid-July along with Brayden L. Aldredge, 22, of Effingham, and Molly J. Brummer, 32, of Effingham, after Effingham police received reports of an armed robbery that took place in the 1200th block of North Keller Drive.
According to the initial report, authorities were notified at approximately 2:24 a.m. that two males and a female, later identified as Edinger, Aldredge and Brummer, approached an individual on foot.
One of the men displayed a knife and threatened the victim, police said. The three then demanded the victim’s money, backpack and its contents and then smashed the victim’s cellphone and left the scene, police said.
The victim was not injured and went to a service station to notify police.
Officers immediately arrived on scene and began canvasing the area. Two individuals matching the victim’s descriptions of the male subjects were located walking near 1304 Avenue of Mid-America.
Edinger then took off running, and Aldredge was immediately taken into custody, authorities said. Brummer was located nearby and also taken into custody.
At approximately 3:30 a.m., Edinger was located in an overgrown area near 1400 Thelma Keller Boulevard and taken into custody with the assistance of Effingham County K-9 Kona.
Aldredge also was charged with armed robbery and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of robbery, a Class 2 felony, as part of a negotiated plea agreement. He was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison plus two years of mandatory supervised release. Brummer also pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of robbery. She was sentenced to 120 days in jail with day-for-day credit for time served plus 30 months probation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.