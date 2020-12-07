A Montrose man was killed when his SUV was struck by a CSX freight train in Montrose Sunday.
The Effingham County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident at Maple Street crossing at 9:47 a.m. and found a northbound blue 2003 Ford Escape had been struck by the westbound train on the passenger side while crossing the tracks. The SUV came to rest on the south side of the tracks approximately 200 feet west of the crossing. The Effingham County Coroner's Office pronounced the driver, Pierre A. Menard, 63, dead at the scene. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.
A preliminary investigation by the Illinois State Police, coroner’s office and the Supervisor of CSX railroad found the crossing lights were working at the time of the crash and the train’s horn was operational as it came through Montrose. However, there are no arms at the crossing. The conductor and engineer were not injured in the crash.
Toxicology samples were taken and sent to a lab for analysis, the coroner's office reported.
The coroner’s office, ISP and the CXS railroad continue to investigate the accident.
Other agencies assisting at the scene were Abbott EMS and Montrose Fire Protection District.
