MONTROSE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that construction on the Montrose Blacktop (Cumberland County Road 500 East), just north of the Effingham County line, begins April 13.
The work involves removal and replacement of the bridge over Sugar Point Creek, building new approaches and shoulders, installing new guardrails, and pavement striping. Two-way traffic will be maintained by temporary traffic signals during the project, which is expected to be complete by early September.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
For IDOT District 7 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict7 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.
