Parents of young children will soon have a new option for childcare in Effingham. Montessori Kids Universe, set to formally open on Monday, will offer care to kids aged six weeks to 6-years-old.
The new child care center is in Technology Park on the north end of town and is equipped to care for 95 children, with rooms for infants, 1-year-olds, 2-year-olds, and rooms for a blended classes of three through 6-year-olds.
The school offers all day care, running from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
Unique for Effingham, the school uses the Montessori teaching method for its lessons.
“It’s self-guided,” said the center’s owner Jordan Jansen. “There’s different activities focused on independence.”
Montessori education, originally developed in early 20th century Italy, uses simple wooden and cloth toys to teach fundamental skills, like object permanence and spatial reasoning. Instead of formal lessons delivered to all students at once, individual students play and learn on their own, helping each other with minimal guidance from staff.
“MKU is not a Montessori purist,” Jansen noted.
The school also uses a style inspired by the similar Reggio Emilia approach, another self-guided and experiential teaching style.
One element of the business that Jordan Jansen’s husband and co-owner is proud of is that they offer all-day preschool for 3- to 6-year-olds. These students will be met with a range of lessons, including sensorial skills, reading, writing, cooking, music, and even yoga and foregn languages.
The school’s day to day operations will be managed by the school’s director, Tiffanee Hartke. Prior to working for Montessori Kids Universe, Hartke had spent ten years as a licensed in-home child care provider.
Enrollment numbers at the school are changing by the day, but as of the time of this article, there are still spots available.
Among those enrolled students are two of Katie Weber’s kids. Weber and her husband both work and had been in the market for childcare because her 4-year-old is ready for preschool. Like many parents, she found a lack of options.
“There’s definitely a need in our area,” Weber said.
“I think it sounds really exciting. It sounds like a unique environment to learn,” she added.
Brad and Jordan Jansen, the school’s husband-and-wife co-owners, decided to start the business after confronting the lack of childcare options in their own lives.
When Jordan wanted to go back to school and rejoin the workforce after staying at home to take care of their children, they were met by the reality many parents in Effingham face: no one had spots open.
“We called around every place and basically got laughed at,” Brad joked. “They said ‘You don’t know, do you?’”
The Jansens had discovered the “childcare crisis” in Effingham.
With Brad wanting to cut down his commute after working in Terre Haute and being interested in starting a business, the couple decided to open a childcare center.
“It hit me: there’s got to be franchise companies in child care,” Brad said. This will be the 14th location of Montessori Kids Universe, with other locations throughout the east coast and south.
“We love the company and the people,” added Jordan.
The new business will likely alleviate some, but not all, of the strain on Effingham’s childcare industry.
Meghan Rewers, the executive director of Crisis Nursery of Effingham County, is intimately familiar with the lack of care options in Effingham. Her organization serves families in immediate need, such as when a medical or mental health crisis happens and parents need support and she has been involved with a group of childcare service providers trying to tackle the crisis.
“Our community has grown so much faster than our childcare options,” Rewers said. “There’s not enough people going into the field.”
Though estimates vary, there are around half as many child care slots in Effingham as there are children who aren’t school age. Project CHILD, a non profit training and advocacy group, estimated in summer of 2019 that there are 2,292 children in Effingham County under the age of 5, with only 1,318 child care spots available.
“Montessori Kids Universe is such a blessing because it’s going to add childcare slots in our community,” Rewers said.
