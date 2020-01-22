EFFINGHAM — New Year’s Day brought the legalization of adult-use recreational cannabis to Illinois. At the local level, law enforcement has started adjusting its policing of the drug.
Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland emphasized that cannabis has not been decriminalized as a whole — rather, in certain amounts. The Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act allows Illinois residents over the age of 21 to possess up to 30 grams of flower, five grams of a cannabis concentrate or 500 milligrams of infused products, such as edibles.
“Anything outside of that is still a violation of law,” McFarland said. “Of course, cannabis has been in our community for a long time. This is nothing new, so there have been people purchasing cannabis in our community for a long time. This law does not make it legal for a person to go to their normal source of cannabis and purchase this because that purchase or sale is illegal. That is delivery of cannabis, which is a violation, and the purchase is a violation of law.”
According to the law, sales by individuals remain illegal, and only dispensaries licensed by the state may legally sell recreational cannabis. Green Thumb Industries’ medical cannabis dispensary, The Clinic Effingham, will sell recreational adult-use cannabis if the city council approves a special-use permit for a possible location and a set of rules and policies regulating the sale in February.
McFarland said when it comes to transporting recreational cannabis, users are required by law to house the drug in an odor-proof, child-proof container. He said The Clinic Effingham currently carries such containers for its medical cannabis and will carry the same for the recreational side.
McFarland said every container has a bar code on it and is sealed. That bar code can be used by law enforcement to determine the dispensary it came from and who sold it.
Should a driver or vehicle occupant be found with cannabis in something other than the aforementioned container, he or she can be charged with a Class A misdemeanor.
Effingham is often a crossroads point for out-of-state travelers. Those crossing state lines are allowed to possess half the amounts Illinois residents can have. However, McFarland said there’s nothing in the law that prohibits travelers and state residents from buying the allotted 30 grams of flower or other substance amounts from multiple dispensaries in a day.
Even though drivers and passengers can possess recreational cannabis in certain amounts and in law-compliant containers in a vehicle, they cannot drive while under the influence of cannabis. McFarland said if an officer makes a traffic stop and the odor of cannabis is detectable inside the vehicle, that is evidence of a violation because the cannabis is not in an odor-proof container.
McFarland said while confirming illegal possession or transportation of cannabis is somewhat clear cut, determining if a driver is impaired is a little more challenging.
“What we are lacking right now is anything comparable to a portable breath test. The legislation can say that so many nanograms will be the violation of law, but we can’t detect the nanograms. It’s problematic to enforce the law,” McFarland said.
There’s currently no test to detect the “high” right now, McFarland added.
“I believe there’s a department — Carol Stream Police Department — that’s currently in a pilot program with some type of mouth swab. I know they’re working to address it. However, we are not there right now.”
McFarland said new additions to the law also separate driving under the influence of cannabis investigations from other types of DUI investigations.
He said with traditional DUI stops involving alcohol, officers give drivers what’s called a warning to motorists after the individual is arrested. The warning to motorists states that if a person doesn’t submit to a breath sample or any other sample requested by law enforcement, his or her driving privileges could be suspended by the Secretary of State.
The warning to motorists also applies in cases of cannabis DUIs, but McFarland said the difference is it is given at the scene of the stop before the arrest.
To try to combat the lack of testing for cannabis consumption, McFarland said the state has recommended the use of a drug recognition expert in such cases, a resource Effingham County does not currently have. McFarland said there are only 300 to 400 of such experts statewide, making it difficult to bring one into the city.
A drug recognition expert is a police officer with specialized training in how to recognize drivers who are impaired by drugs other than alcohol or in addition to alcohol.
McFarland said his department’s current K-9 is not trained to detect cannabis, but several Effingham police officers have recently completed advanced field sobriety training. This training will essentially give the officers the same skills as a drug recognition expert.
Perhaps presenting the biggest challenge to local law enforcement is the expungement of low-level cannabis records, McFarland said. In Effingham, McFarland said his department, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, the circuit clerk’s office and the Effingham County State’s Attorney’s Office have been working together to handle the massive expungement.
“(Expungement) has been a concern for the department for quite awhile because not only are the cannabis arrests automatically expunged, the state is also requiring us to go back and start expunging juvenile cannabis records. It’s very time consuming, and the records department is doing a fantastic job on keeping up,” McFarland said. “It has been a challenge to say the least, and this is something that’s affecting us, the sheriff’s office, the circuit clerk. We are addressing this as a team, along with the state’s attorney’s office.”
He said records staff has to manually redact arrest cards and arrest information related to cannabis. According to the law, these low-level cannabis expungements apply to violations involving 30 grams or less of cannabis. The charge can’t be expunged if it was related to a violent crime, however.
Another concern McFarland said the department has is the effect of the home grow portion of the law on local landlords. The law states that only those with medical cannabis cards can grow cannabis, and these individuals are limited to five plants.
The law does not allow cannabis to be grown outdoors, and growers must only grow the plant in a locked room where children cannot get into it. This is where issues may arise for landlords, McFarland said.
“Here’s the problem. In order to grow cannabis, cannabis likes to have a very humid and warm environment. That’s how they thrive. So once you start tossing your residential closet and filling it with these plants that need a very high humidity and heat to thrive, you’re going to start having issues with mold and other environmental issues,” McFarland said.
“One of the concerns this department has had since the beginning is the impact this will have on our local landlords to where if a tenant has a (medical) card and cultivates cannabis on that property and it becomes a mold issue that the landlord’s going to be left with possible substantial damages to mitigate the mold issues.”
McFarland said landlords are permitted to prohibit the use and cultivation of cannabis on their property. When it comes to subsidized government housing, however, tenants cannot have any form of marijuana or the plant on the property because possessing it is still a federal violation.
If a subsidized housing tenant is caught with cannabis, McFarland said it is not a law enforcement issue. Instead, it is an issue the housing’s landlord has to take up.
Marijuana use is also prohibited in public places. McFarland said this includes any government building or government-owned property, schools, parks, sidewalks and more.
McFarland said the law exempts private residences. However, it is strongly recommended residents not use marijuana on their front porches in the view of their neighbors because it is technically a violation. But McFarland said he does not believe it will be an issue his department takes up as a resident is using a lawful product on their own property.
What will not be allowed on someone’s property is those under the age of 21 consuming cannabis. McFarland said much like with alcohol, if someone 21 years old or older allows those younger than 21 to use cannabis on their property or in their vehicle, that person is held liable should an accident or death occur involving a young person who used on the legal person’s property. McFarland said that would result in a Class 4 felony for the person over 21.
McFarland believes additions and modifications to the law are sure to come in the future.
“Cannabis has been grown in Illinois for my whole career, for the 20 years I’ve been here, and I don’t see this stopping,” McFarland said. “There’s additional cleanup laws that are going to have to come to address upcoming issues.”
