EFFINGHAM – A Monday morning fire at the Effingham Holiday Inn caused between $25,000-$50,000 worth of damage, according to hotel management.
Members of the Effingham Fire Department were called to the scene of the fire in the second floor laundry of the Effingham Holiday Inn at 1301 Avenue of Mid-America at approximately 10:16 a.m. Monday.
Effingham Assistant Fire Chief Matt Kulesza said the fire started in a second floor guest laundry.
Effingham Holiday Inn General Manager Kenny Flier said there was smoldering coming from the laundry room that turned into flames.
“A lot of people went right into action and took care of it,” Flier said. “There were flames inside the guest laundry room. You always practice for something like this and you never want it to happen, but the good news is everything worked like it suppose to today.”
Flier said guests were evacuated from their rooms while hotel personnel worked on putting out the flames before firefighters arrived.
“No one was injured and we got the guests out of the area,” said Flier.
Kulesza said smoke got up into wall channel, sending smoke from the second floor to the third floor of the building.
Hotel owner Christopher Keller said they will have to replace the laundry machines and replace the drywall that had to be removed by firefighters in order to make sure there wasn't any fire behind the wall.
He said his insurance company estimated the damage to be between $25,000 and $50,000.
Kulesza said the fire exited the building through a lint vent, melting an exterior cap off the end of the lint vent. Burn marks caused by the flames were evident on the exterior of the building.
Lt. Tim Metcalf climbed a ladder on the west side of the building and chipped away a 2-by-2-foot hole with an axe around the end of the vent to make sure the fire didn't get inside the exterior wall, according to Kulesza.
“We just wanted to check and make sure it was OK,” Kulesza said.
He said the cause of the fire was a malfunction in the clothes dryer that ignited the lint in the vent tube, which spread into the walls of the laundry room.
Flier said the dryer was only a year and a half old and is checking with the manufacturer to see if what happened was a known issue.
