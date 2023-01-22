EFFINGHAM — Molly Bushue admitted she was caught off guard when she was named Effingham Daily News Citizen of the Year as she sat surrounded by family and friends in a packed ballroom at the Thelma Keller Convention Center Saturday.
“I always think nobody could really be that surprised, but I am,” Bushue said upon receiving the award.
The award was presented by Effingham Daily News Editor Jeff Long at the 2023 Effingham County Chamber Gala. This year’s attire theme was inspired by the Kentucky Derby, so attendees donned their biggest and most outrageous hats.
“We had about half a dozen nominees and we had several nominations for this person we’re going to honor tonight,” Long said.
Long shared one nomination letter that commended Bushue for how effectively she has overseen the FISH Christmas Store the past five years for which she organizes and purchases gifts, coats and other items for children in the area.
“I am humbled and honored to call this nominee a friend, an ambassador and a quiet citizen of this community who speaks volumes with her actions,” the letter read. “She does FISH Catholic Charities Christmas Store on top of the duties of being a wife and mother of two small children and the facilitator of the CEO Program, guiding students to immerse themselves in real life working experiences.”
As she accepted the award, Bushue recognized her husband, Grant, and expressed her admiration for the local community and its leaders, many of whom were in attendance Saturday.
“I’ve called Effingham home for a long time now, and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Bushue said. “Thank you to all of you because without your support I could not be up here today.”
Effingham Teutopolis News Report Publisher Steve Raymond presented the 2023 Volunteer of the Year Award to Kim Stanfield.
“With her leadership, she helps make everything she’s involved with fun, memorable and successful,” Raymond said.
“I’m just so honored,” Stanfield said upon accepting the award. “It’s such a great community. I love living and working here, and it’s been such a great experience to be involved in so many groups and organizations.”
Effingham County Chamber President and CEO Lucinda Hart presented the Ambassador of the Year Award to Chamber Ambassador Chairperson Tonya Siner of Premier Broadcasting.
“OK, I’m shocked,” Siner said upon receiving the award. “I highly recommend if you’re not a chamber member, which obviously all of you are, you really need to be one because it is a great thing to do.”
Hart presented two Excellence in Business awards Saturday. One was awarded to Designs Unlimited and the other to Jansen’s Heating and Air.
The outgoing Chamber Board Chair Chris Swing awarded the new Chamber Chair Award to past Chamber Board Chair Jeff Speer.
