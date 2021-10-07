A Mode woman who pleaded guilty to a Class 3 felony of criminal damage to property in connection to a residential arson was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison this week in Effingham County Circuit Court.
Bettyann Conner, 37, also was ordered to pay $50,000 in restitution along with co-defendant Derrick J. Kuhlman. In addition, she was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
Conner implicated Kuhlman, 44, in setting fire to his ex-wife’s house in Shumway on Jan. 3, 2020. Kuhlman was sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to residential arson, a Class 1 felony.
