EFFINGHAM — A Mode woman charged with residential arson pleaded guilty to a lesser count in Effingham County Circuit Court Monday.
Bettyann Conner, 37, pleaded guilty to criminal damage to property between $10,000 and $100,000, a Class 3 felony. The Class 1 felony count of residential arson under the accountability theory was dismissed. When a person is charged under the accountability theory, a defendant can be held liable for the action of another if he or she helped plan or commit a crime. Conner implicated Derrick J. Kuhlman, 44, in setting fire to his ex-wife's house in Shumway last year.
Kuhlman pleaded guilty last year to residential arson, a Class 1 felony. As part of the plea agreement, Kuhlman will serve 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by two years of mandatory supervised release.
The state has recommended capping Conner's jail sentence to two years. Conner is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 30.
