EFFINGHAM — An Effingham County Circuit Court judge ruled this week that a Mode man's bond from additional cases will apply to attorney's fees and restitution in his arson case.
Derrick J. Kuhlman, 43, in May pleaded guilty to residential arson, a Class 1 felony. Kuhlman burned down his ex-wife's Shumway home in January.
Kuhlman's attorney Ed Deters previously asked the court to apply $5,000 from bond paid in Kuhlman's other recent Effingham County cases to attorney's fees.
This week Effingham County State's Attorney Bryan Kibler asked Judge Allan Lolie to find court assessment fees uncollectable. He also asked to disperse the remainder of the collective bond from other cases to Kuhlman's ex-wife Rebecca Kuhlman and to Trinity Lutheran Church in Shumway for restitution.
Kuhlman was previously sentenced to 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections as part of his guilty plea to the residential arson charge. Kuhlman is currently in the Effingham County Jail awaiting transport to the IDOC.
