EFFINGHAM — A Mode man has pleaded not guilty to a residential arson charge.
Derrick J. Kuhlman, 43, entered a not guilty plea for the Class 1 felony charge on Thursday. Kuhlman's attorney, Public Defender Scott Schmidt, told the court he intends to file a bond reduction motion.
Kuhlman’s bond is set at $500,000 of which he would pay 10 percent, or $50,000, to obtain his release. Kuhlman remains in custody at the Effingham County Jail.
Authorities allege that on Jan. 3 Kuhlman set fire to and, therefore, damaged the home of his ex-wife, Becky Kuhlman, located at 306 W. Main St. in Shumway. Becky Kuhlman was not home at the time of the fire, which broke out around 12:30 a.m. and rekindled around 8 a.m. on Jan. 3.
Authorities said the home was a total loss, with estimated damages between $125,000 and $150,000.
A second arrest was made recently in the case. Bettyann M. Conner, 35, of Mode has been charged with residential arson, a Class 1 felony, on the accountability theory.
Derrick Kuhlman next appears in court at 10 a.m. Feb. 5. Conner is in court again Jan. 28 at 10 a.m.
