EFFINGHAM — A Mode man has been charged with arson in connection with a house fire on Friday in Shumway.
Derrick J. Kuhlman, 43, was arraigned before Effingham County Judge Allan Lolie. He is charged with one count of residential arson, a Class 1 felony.
A judge on Sunday set Kuhlman’s bond at $500,000 of which he would pay 10 percent, or $50,000, to obtain his release, according to judici.com records. A public defender was appointed to represent Kuhlman for the remainder of the case, and a bond hearing was held Monday per a request to reduce Kuhlman’s bond; the request was denied.
Effingham County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kuhlman on Friday, the same day Shumway, Effingham, Beecher City (Tri-County), Stewardson and Watson firefighters responded to a structure fire at 306 W. Main St. in Shumway.
Effingham County State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler said Monday afternoon that Kuhlman’s ex-spouse, Becky Kuhlman, owns the home. She was not there at the time of the fire, which broke out around 12:30 a.m. and rekindled around 8 a.m.
Nearly 100,000 gallons of water were used in the multihour effort to douse the fire. Shumway Fire Chief Joe Kemme said there were no injuries, and firefighters kept the flames from spreading to a nearby garage and machine shed approximately two feet from the house.
Kemme said the initial call came around 12:30 a.m. when crews arrived to find the home fully involved with a fire that quickly spread to the second floor of the home. The departments were there until 7 a.m. only to be called back to the scene at about 8 a.m. as the fire rekindled; the fire was finally put out by noon Friday.
Authorities said the home was a total lost with estimated damages around $125,000 to $150,000.
Derrick Kuhlman has a history of traffic violations and criminal misdemeanor charges in Effingham County dating back to 1993. He also has two felony charges from 2018, which include one count of aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony, two counts of felon in possession of a weapon, a Class 3 felony, and a violation of an order of protection, a Class 4 felony.
Derrick Kuhlman’s 2019 charges include one count of stalking, a Class 4 felony, criminal trespass to a residence, a Class 4 felony, and violation of bail bond conditions, a Class A misdemeanor.
He also has a 2002 case in which he pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor charge of battery causing bodily harm, for which he was sentenced to 45 days in jail and two years of probation. A petition to revoke probation was granted in that case, and Derrick Kuhlman spent an additional 45 days in jail, according to judici.com records.
In exchange for his guilty plea in the 2002 case, a charge of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, a Class 3 felony, domestic battery causing bodily harm, a Class A misdemeanor, and interfering with the reporting of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, were all dismissed.
Derrick Kuhlman appears in court next on Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. in the arson case. He is next in court on his 2018 and 2019 felony charges on Feb. 13 at 1 p.m.
