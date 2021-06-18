A group of concert goers enjoyed a light breeze early Friday afternoon as several gathered for the return of the Moccasin Creek Festival at Lake Sara.
Curt Van Boening and his wife Dee Dunlap made the trip from Wichita, Kansas to attend the festival.
“It’s nice to be able to ease back into it,” Van Boening said.
He said he and his wife were going to come last year for the festival, but the event was canceled due to COVID-19. They had tickets and reservations for last year and rolled them over to this year. This year is the second Moccasin Creek Festival they have attended.
“Science is good. We are happy to be back,” Dee Dunlap said.
“I’m glad to be able to see live music again,” Van Boening added. “We missed music a lot last year with all of the festivals being canceled.”
The duo brought their camper to the Lake Sara Campground to use while attending the festival.
“We like the variety of music, it’s not just all one kind,” Dunlap said.
“I like the original music not just cover tunes,” Van Boening said. “I like to listen to new songs that I haven’t heard before. Even if we haven’t heard the songs before we trust Bill (Bill “Poss” Passalacqua) who books the acts. We know he has similar taste in music as we do. What he likes. We tend to like.”
“Even though we don’t know who they are, we know they are going to be good,” Van Boening said.
“And we enjoy stimulating Effingham’s economy,” Dunlap added.
Jennifer Jane Niceley, a singer and songwriter from Strawberry Plains, Tennessee, was happy to be back on stage after COVID-19 put a halt to in-person music events, leaving her with only virtual events on the internet.
“The online stuff is no substitute in my opinion,” Niceley said. “I am happy to see people are here. It’s really nice to have that exchange with the audience again.”
“It’s nice to get out of town to play music again,” Niceley added.
Moccasin Creek Festival Concert Promoter Bill “Poss” Passalacqua was impressed with the number of people buying tickets this year after last year’s cancellation.
“We were concerned we would have to miss again this year. I felt that they were cautious and I was glad that they were, but it was beneficial to us that we were able to sell tickets and have the festival. ” Passalacqua said. “Everyone seems raring to go.”
He said so far things were going rather smoothly.
“We had a power outage yesterday, but we got it fixed,” he said.
He credits Norris Electric for sending someone out right away and getting them up and running again.
Passalacqua said only a few performers were not able to make it this year because they couldn’t scheduled tours dates leading up to and after the festival.
Singer and songwriter Mark Stuart of Nashville, Tennessee, said he would have liked to have had shows book before and after the Moccasin Creek Festival.
“I came straight from Nashville and I’ll be returning straight back,” Stuart said.
Stuart said he is normally on tour from 200 to 300 days a year.
“In March of ‘20, I had 75 dates on the calendar just ripped away in 48 hours. They just all disappeared,” Stuart said.
Stuart was scheduled to play Friday afternoon on the Shady Stage. A stage covered by the woods of Lake Sara.
“This is a fitting place to play,” Stuart said. “During COVID, I started going out in the woods just to have a place to perform. I sang to the wildlife just to keep my voice in shape. Everything just turned on it’s head.”
“This is my first actual performance in about 16 months,” Stuart said just before taking the stage. “I hope I do alright.”
Saturday, June 19
Tickets are $65 for Saturday
10 a.m. – Doors open
The Shady Stage:
11 a.m. – Mitchell Faulkner
11:30 a.m. – Matt Fockler
Noon – LP & the Honeybee
1 p.m. – Old Fangled
2 p.m. – Mark Stuart
3 p.m. – The Burney Sisters
4 p.m. – Anne McCue
The Main Stage:
5:15 p.m. – Brennen Leigh
6:30 p.m. – Darrell Scott
7:50 p.m. – John Fullbright
9:30 p.m. – Bruce Robison & Kelly Willis
The Lake Stage:
11 p.m. – Kay Brothers
Sunday, June 20
Tickets are $25 available only at the door.
10 a.m. – Doors open
The Shady Stage:
11 a.m. – Motherlode
Noon – LoveSeat
12:50 p.m. – John Fullbright
2:05 p.m. – Mary Battiata
3 p.m. – Dana Anderson
4 p.m. – Garrett Burris & Friends
