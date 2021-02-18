A mobile home in rural Mason and its contents were destroyed in a fire on Wednesday afternoon but no one was inside, according to the Watson Fire Protection District.
The resident, Brandon Smith, told authorities that he had been using a heat source to thaw water pipes underneath the trailer, however, it is not known at this time if this was the cause of the fire, the district said in a press release.
At about 3:15 p.m., the Watson Fire Protection District was dispatched to 3274 N 1100th Street in rural Mason for a reported residential structure fire. A passerby reported the mobile home was fully involved in fire. It was further reported all occupants were out of the residence.
Effingham Fire Department and Shumway Fire Protection District were contacted for automatic aid due to the call being a confirmed structure fire.
Upon arrival, Watson FPD personnel discovered a single-wide mobile home approximately three-quarters involved in fire. An exterior fire extinguishment operation was initiated by fire companies as they arrived on scene. A full still alarm was called for additional water supply, bringing Teutopolis Fire Protection District and Edgewood Bi-County Fire Protection District to the scene with tenders.
The fire was marked under control approximately an hour after the arrival of the first engine company. Overhaul operations continued for approximately two hours. Watson FPD units cleared the scene at approximately 7 p.m. The home and contents were a total loss due to fire, smoke and water damage.
Smith was not home at the time of the fire. The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal was contacted to send an Investigator to the scene to complete an investigation.
Also assisting at the scene were Abbott EMS and Ameren Illinois.
One firefighter suffered minor injury due to falling on the ice at the scene, but no medical treatment was needed.
