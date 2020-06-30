EFFINGHAM — A Missouri man pleaded guilty this week to one count of burglary.
David L. Carter, 56, of Hannibal, Missouri, entered a guilty plea for the Class 2 felony. Eight other counts of burglary were dismissed as part of the plea.
Carter will serve seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with day-for-day credit for 201 days served in the Effingham County Jail. Once released, Carter will serve three years of mandatory supervised release, or parole.
Carter will also pay $5,879.39 in restitution to the owners of the vehicles he broke into and stole items from. The count he pleaded guilty to refers to a vehicle that had its window broken and items stolen from it.
Carter's fines are covered by $30-a-day credit given for days served in the county jail.
Effingham County State's Attorney Bryan Kibler said that in November 2019 police responded to reports of multiple vehicle break-ins at St. Anthony High School during the St. Anthony basketball tournament.
Kibler said a witness saw a vehicle with a Missouri license plate leave the scene, and police later caught up with the vehicle and arrested Carter after he admitted to the burglaries.
Kibler said Carter has a history of burglary, stealing and vehicle tampering in Illinois and Missouri.
Before he was remanded back to the county jail, Carter told Judge Allan Lolie that he wanted to apologize to everyone involved in the case and said there was "no excuse for (his) actions."
Carter also thanked the county for its relationship with Heartland Human Services, which provides ordered mental health and other treatment services to inmates. He also thanked the county for the way its jail is run, saying in the seven months he was in custody there, he was treated well and with respect.
