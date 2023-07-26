At approximately 11 a.m. July 25, the Illinois State Police and Rural Med EMS received a 911 call of an unresponsive male at the Interstate 70 westbound rest area at milepost 87. Upon arrival, they found a male deceased in a Ford SUV parked at the rest area.
The deceased male was identified as Charles Welch Jr., 52, of St. Joseph, Missouri. He was a passenger in a vehicle occupied by his wife and sister-in-law. They were traveling from a trade show in Boston back home to Missouri when they found him unresponsive, according to the Effingham County Coroner's Office.
His wife indicated he had not been feeling well the past few days, the coroner's office said. Medical records were requested from his primary doctor in Missouri.
The death appears to be from natural causes, however, the coroner’s office continues to investigate.
