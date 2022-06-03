The Captain is missing and his crew wants him back.
A children’s favorite at Lake Sara Peninsula Park playground has disappeared. The Captain normally greets children entering two playgrounds opened last year.
Tom Ryan, who is spearheading the Lake Sara Peninsula Park project, said the Captain was chained and locked to a park bench. Ryan is chairman of the Effingham Water Authority parks and recreation committee and a trustee of the Lake Sara Forever Fund.
“Somehow they unchained it from the bench,” said Ryan. “We thought the bench was stolen too, but we found the bench had been moved.”
He said the Captain was taken from the park on Monday, May 30. He said the work crew and some of the visitors to the park found the Captain missing.
“The impact today between all of the school disasters, pandemic and wars and anything else that is depressing kids and scaring them to death. This is one thing kids can enjoy and somebody stole it,” Ryan said.
A report written on the Facebook page of Lake Sara Forever, an organization trying to redevelop the Lake Sara Peninsula Park, said:
“Lake Sara Forever has tried to create a place where kids could escape the fears of school invasions, pandemics, & war into a world of fun adventures and carefree fun. Parents will now have to tell their kids that the ugliness that exists in the outer world has now entered their adventure world.”
Ryan said the Captain was purchased to set the stage for kids entering the playground area. He said the Captain weighed 40 pounds.
The Lake Sara Forever Facebook post said, “If someone thinks they’ve pulled off a ‘cool’ prank well guess again.”
Ryan said also missing was a pyramid statue of cannon balls.
The post encouraged anyone having any information about the missing Captain to call the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department.
“The loss of the Captain is a setback for the kids, but we’ll find a way to recover if the Captain can’t be found,” said Ryan.
