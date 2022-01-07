Effingham police reported that on Jan. 6 at 3 p.m. at the intersection of Section and 2nd, a vehicle driven by Trey K. Dasenbrock, 31, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Elaina J. LaPage, 41, Effingham. No injuries and no citations.
MInor accident
