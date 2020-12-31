The minimum wage in Illinois continues to increase. Today, the rate jumps to $11 an hour.
This is the third time in a year that the wage has increased, with it going up to $9.25 an hour on Jan. 1, 2020, and jumping again to $10 an hour on July 1. The rate will increase by $1 an hour every January until it hits $15 per hour in 2025.
People who earn tips as part of their jobs are not subject to the state’s regular wage regulations, with the minimum for those workers going up to $6.60 in 2021 on its way to $9 per hour in 2025. If a tipped earner makes less than minimum wage after accounting for the tips they earn, their employer is expected to make up the difference.
The increases are because of a February 2019 amendment to the state’s minimum wage law increasing rates for low earners.
“We want to make sure that workers earning minimum wage are aware that the $1 increase should be reflected in their paychecks for any time they work after the first of the year,” said Michael Kleinik, director of the Illinois Department of Labor, in a press release. “While we fully expect employers will pay the new wage, we also want workers to be aware of the change.”
Locally, employers who rely on hourly workers have had mixed reactions about the increase.
The Effingham Park District hires between 90 and 100 minimum-wage workers per year, with many of them being young adults or teens.
“The majority of our expenses in the summer are wages,” said Jeff Althoff, the park district’s director. “If we have the same amount of hours, we’re looking at about $50,000 of increase just for summers.”
“We’re gonna have to look at price increases on programs and also cutting things,” said Althoff.
The costs of the increases have already had an effect on the park district, which raised admission prices at its pool in November to offset the new costs. The district already operates the pool at a loss, according to Althoff.
The Thelma Keller Convention Center employs anywhere between 20 to 50 servers at minimum wage, depending on how many events the center has at a time.
“We don’t have a lot, but it’s definitely gonna affect everyone,” said Patty Greene, the convention center’s director. “It causes all of our pricing to go up.”
For Jason Gines, owner and operator of Gabby Goat American Pub & Grill, the minimum wage increases haven’t been much of an issue.
“Kitchen staff has always had a higher rate,” Gines said. “My starting rate for new employees changed. Their rate has increased.”
For a restaurant in a pandemic, though, wages aren’t at the front of his mind. Gines has had to shift his business almost entirely onto a patio.
“It’s hard to tell right now with all that’s going on,” he said of the mitigations caused by the pandemic.
Local politicians have also been outspoken about the wage rules. In 2019, shortly after the state bill was passed, the county board voted unanimously on a nonbinding resolution in opposition to the bill. Instead, the board advocated for a minimum wage tied to the relative incomes of counties and regions.
Last spring, some groups signed a letter in April asking Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the state government to put a one-year delay on increasing wages ahead of the July increase, citing the pandemic as a mitigating factor. These groups included the National Federation of Independent Businesses, Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Chamber of Commerce. Pritzker rejected the attempt to delay the increase.
The new year typically brings new laws in Illinois into effect. This year, because the legislature was focused on COVID-19 for much of the year, only three new laws are going into effect.
In addition to the minimum wage increase, there is a new $100 per month cap on out-of-pocket spending for insulin, a law allowing police to collect DNA samples from missing persons or their families, and a law allowing victims of domestic abuse and stalking to keep their addresses confidential in state records.
