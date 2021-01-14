U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, the newly elected congresswoman from Oakland who represents the Effingham area, joined most of her GOP colleagues on Wednesday in voting against the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
The charge: “incitement of insurrection.” The tally: 232-197 in favor of impeaching Trump for the second time in his single term.
Miller was not available for an interview on Thursday with the Effingham Daily News. She was among the Republicans who tried to challenge the certification of certain Electoral College votes that went to incoming President Joe Biden. She indicated her intention regarding impeachment in a statement released on Tuesday:
“What this country desperately needs now is unity and healing,” MIller said. “Impeaching the President ... will only divide us further. Each passing day spent on these articles is an opportunity lost to working on the priorities of our American families. President Trump will leave behind a legacy filled with remarkable achievements, including the protection of the unborn, creation of the world’s greatest economy, the restoration of American manufacturing, historic deregulation, secure borders, the negotiation of fair and balanced trade deals along with promoting peace around the world. I will oppose any articles set forth to impeach our President and pray for the immediate peace we need.”
Ten Republicans voted to impeach, including Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican from the Chicago suburb of Channahon. He was the first GOP Congressional member to call for Trump’s removal from office after the attempted insurrection on Jan. 6.
“There is no doubt in my mind that the president of the United States broke his oath of office and incited this insurrection,” Kinzinger said in a statement. “He used his position in the Executive to attack the Legislative. So in assessing the articles of impeachment brought before the House, I must consider: if these actions — the Article II branch inciting a deadly insurrection against the Article I branch — are not worthy of impeachment, then what is an impeachable offense?”
Regarding the lack of a full hearing before the vote, Kinzinger said Wednesday on NBC, “We all lived it. You don’t need further evidence.”
He said he was disappointed more Republicans didn’t join him.
“I want to be on the right side of history,” Kinzinger added. “I feel at peace with my vote.”
Illinois Republicans voting against impeachment condemned the violence, but argued that Trump did not participate in the riot and that he urged the crowd to protest “peacefully and patriotically” during his speech.
“I join my colleagues in denouncing the violence that occurred in the Capitol last week,” Miller said in her statement. “It was a very sad day in our nation.”
Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, said there should be an investigation “unimpeded and free from partisan influence.”
“A snap impeachment conducted without a full investigation or without due process for the president accomplishes nothing,” Davis said in a statement.
Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, agreed.
“Pushing articles of impeachment days before the inauguration will only inflame and further divide our country,” said LaHood.
He also argued that the process was rushed and he wanted hearings or investigations to prove Trump’s wrongdoing.
“Our democratic system is predicated on due process and a thorough review of the underlying facts and evidence,” LaHood said. “Congress has yet to even receive a full briefing by the appropriate federal authorities on the events that occurred surrounding the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.”
Two Bloomington-Normal university professors said there are reasons to go through the impeachment process even as Trump is days away from the end of his term.
Although there’s an element of “political theater” to the impeachment of Trump, said Greg Shaw, an Illinois Wesleyan University political science professor, it goes beyond that.
The 14th Amendment includes a provision “that says anyone who has committed insurrection is not eligible to hold office at the federal or state level,” noted Shaw, so impeaching Trump on grounds that he incited insurrection could bar him from running for office.
Shaw argues that, even if Trump is not removed from office and only a simple majority, rather than two-thirds, of senators vote to convict, “we would have both houses of Congress saying he’s an insurrectionist. ...That would make a pretty powerful case that he’s ineligible.”
Lane Crothers, a professor of politics and government at Illinois State University, cited another reason for impeachment being meaningful even this late in Trump’s term.
“You’re trying to teach future presidents that there is, in fact, a line,” said Crothers. “When you’ve had a president who has been so active in breaking norms, and so happy or so willing to transgress norms, eventually you need to continually state, ‘This is the kind of stuff that’s going to get you impeached,’ even if it doesn’t get you convicted.”
Crothers said impeachment is “the only tool, other than election, the political system has to try to teach those lessons.”
Shaw said, “If a person abuses the norms and the rules enough, you no longer have guardrails. When someone like Trump crashes into the guardrails, you can demolish the guardrails and nothing keeps you in your lane.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 — “and the weeks’, months’ and years’ worth of falsities and fantasies that led up to them — represented a culmination of Donald J. Trump’s longstanding efforts to channel hate and demagoguery into power.”
Pritzker said “the most patriotic thing we can do” is to hold accountable those who partook in the riot, “and yes, those who incite it all from inside the world’s most powerful office.”
“(Trump) has long posed a danger to our nation — and last week, the world watched in horror as his name was carried on flags — alongside the flag of our nation’s most infamous traitors, the Confederacy — in a siege on our Capitol,” Pritzker continued in a statement. “And I believe fully that we would be remiss to assume the threat of such efforts lies behind us.”
