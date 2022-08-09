ALTAMONT — The Effingham County Fairgrounds will be vibrant again this week as the Mill Road Threshermans Association kicks off its 41st Annual Show Thursday evening.
This year’s four-day event, which runs through Sunday, is sponsored by Chapter 8 of the Illinois Massey Collectors Association state show. The show is open to all Wallis, Massey-Harris, Massey Ferguson and Ferguson tractors, memorabilia and equipment.
The show is also featuring Leader, Economy, Empire and “orphan” tractor manufactures.
On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Linden Alwardt of rural Altamont is bringing a display of military vehicles from his personal collection to the fairgrounds. A power parade is scheduled for noon on Saturday in front of the fairgrounds grandstand.
“We will have a shingle mill on Friday and Saturday,” Kathy Schroeder said. “That’s new for the Threshermans show.”
Schroeder said the new feature shows how to make old-style cedar shingles. Another addition to the show will be steam engines. A new syrup-making demonstration starts Friday morning and cooking continues throughout the day.
Meanwhile, semitrucks were added this year to the Sunday Auto, Truck and Tractor show.
And, potato digging is back.
There will be three potato digging sessions for the kids' digging enjoyment in the field behind Irwin Seating Company. Friday there is one session at 1 p.m. and Saturday features two sessions at 1 and 4 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 11
The show kicks off with the “Millroad Showdown” tractor pull at 7 p.m. at the Effingham County Fairgrounds grandstand. The pull is an Illiana Pulling Association “Big Boys” event. Classes include 8500 Limited Pro, Farm Stock Tractors and Pro Farm Tractors. The gate fee is $15.
Friday, Aug. 12
The activities begin at 9 a.m. and include a syrup-making demonstration, shingle making, farm toy show in the Schuetzenfest building, craft show and flea market, broom and rope-making demonstrations along with tractor part vendors that run until 7 p.m. The Creative Craft Corner classes will be at 10 a.m., noon, 1 and 3 p.m. in the Schuetzenfest building. Kids potato digging begins at 1 p.m. and threshing and baling starts at 2 p.m. followed by corn shredding.
Field demonstrations start at 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. The tractor games begin at 5 p.m. in front of the grandstand, including a blindfolded driver tractor race, barrel roll, water bottle race, kids barrel roll and lawn tractor basketball. A new addition to the tractor games this year is a slow tractor race between two tractors side by side to see who can go the slowest. The first tractor to go over the finish line… is the looser.
Tractor show participants are eligible to enter the Braggin’ Rights tractor pull starting at 7 p.m. There are three classes: 2 and 3 Bottom Plow, 4 and 5 Bottom Plow and 6 Bottom and Up Plow. The pull is just for fun and, therefore, will not have trophies or prizes.
The Christian County Tractor Pulling Association is sponsoring a garden tractor pull starting at 7 p.m. Weigh-in starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 13
Tractor driving lessons for kids will be from 8 a.m. to noon, along with several other activities for kids. The farm toy show in the Schuetzenfest building, along with a craft show, shingle-making demonstration, syrup making and tractor part vendors open at 9 a.m. and will run until 7 p.m. Horse farming is featured between 9 and 11 a.m.
A petting zoo hosted by the Altamont FFA will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will include a 25-pound turtle and two iguanas. Threshing and baling demonstrations begin at 10 a.m. followed by corn shredding. Creative Craft Corner classes will be at 10 a.m., noon, 1 and 3 p.m in the Schuetzenfest building.
The Power Parade gets underway at noon in front of the fairgrounds grandstand.
Bluegrass music is featured Saturday afternoon from 1 to 5 p.m. with and open jam starting at 5 p.m. and ending at 7. Jamming is encouraged by musicians at any time around the grounds during the Threshermans event.
A kid’s pedal tractor pull begins at 2 p.m. with more threshing and baling at 3 p.m. Kids potato digging will have two sessions Saturday at 1 and 4 p.m. A draft horse pull begins at 7 p.m. in front of the grandstand.
Sunday, Aug. 14
A worship service begins at 8 a.m. In the Schuetzenfest building will be the farm toy show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The day also will feature craft show and flea market and tractor parts vendors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Mill Road Threshermans combination Auto, Truck, Tractor and new Semi Show begins at 9 a.m. wrapping up the day at 3 p.m. There will be awards for the top 30 cars through 1979, top 10 cars 1980 through present, top 10 trucks, top 10 tractors, top three military vehicles, classes for big trucks and military vehicles, along with special awards and door prizes. The first 75 entries receive a dash plaque.
Tractor pull action starts at noon with an Antique Tractor Pull in front of the grandstand. There will be several classes. Weigh-in starts at 11 a.m. Broom and rope making begins at 1 p.m.
All times are subject to change or cancellation due to weather and track conditions. For more information about the individual events visit the Mill Road Threshermans Association website at millroadthresherman.org. Also, check the MRTA Facebook page: facebook.com/millroadthresherman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.