ALTAMONT – Farm machinery took over the Effingham County Fairgrounds as everything from rope making to shingle making to antique tractors drew people to the 41st Annual Mill Road Threshermans Association Show over the weekend.
This year’s antique tractor feature was sponsored by the Illinois Massey Collectors Association Chapter 8. A variety of antique Wallis, Massey, Massey-Harris and Massey-Ferguson tractors were on display at the fairgrounds.
James Vonderheide of Shumway was intrigued by a gray 1929 Wallis 20-30 tractor on display with the Massey tractors. He examined the tractor closely.
“This thing is neat,” Vonderheide said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen one like this. Not in this good of shape.”
Vonderheide took note that only the tread on the tires were bolted onto the wheel of the tractor in that era. Vonderheide owns a collection of over 20 antique tractors and brings a few of them to display at the Threshermans show every year. This year Vonderheide brought three Massey-Harris brand tractors, two propane tractors and one Massey-Harris pony.
Tom Jansen of Effingham brought a gray 1929 Wallis, 1919 Massey-Harris and six additional tractors built between 1913 and 1922 to the show.
“Massey is having their 175th celebration this year,” Jansen said. “They will be having a big celebration in Canada on Labor Day weekend.”
Antique and unique tractors from just about every brand from Allis Chalmers to John Deere to International Harvester were on display in a field in front of the grandstand, along with a line of military vehicles from the Linden Alwardt military collection.
Meanwhile, on the other side of the fairgrounds, were threshing and baling demonstrations, along with one demonstrator who brought his shingle mill operation with him to show how shingles are made from wood.
Phil Steidley of Hettick had tree trunks of cedar wood ready next to his saw in preparation of sawing them down to small shingles. His saw was powered by a conveyor belt attached to a half-scale Advance-Rumely antique steam engine tractor.
This was Steidley’s first appearance at the Threshermans show. However, he has been taking his demonstration to events throughout Illinois with his wife, Laura, and his parents, Dave and Julia Steidley.
“It’s really a family affair,” Phil Steidley said.
The Haumesser family visited the show from Mantachie, Mississippi, northeast of Tupelo.
Wesley Haumesser and his older sister, Lilly Haumesser, were interested in the rope-making demonstration. Wesley Haumesser got to do more than just watch. He stood behind the wheel of a rope-braiding machine and cranked the handle of the machine slowly, weaving three strands of rope into one. With assistance of his great-uncle and a few others who used a vintage tool to keep the three strands of rope tight, Haumesser was able to braid a rope to take home.
Wesley Haumesser enjoyed other activities at the show as well.
“I really liked driving a tractor and the horses,” Wesley Haumesser said.
Their great-uncle, Bob Henderson of Casey, along with partners Dave Albert and John Spannagel, restored a broom corn thresher.
Not too far away from the rope-making demonstration Mason Pretto of Edwardsville got the opportunity to ride and steer an antique John Deere tractor. He grabbed the wheel to steer while Russ Neu of Altamont supervised his driving skills as they made a short trip around a marked route.
Pretto is the grandson of Steve and Shela Yagow of Altamont.
“We try to make it out here every year,” Steve Yagow said. “We farm and we like to see the old tractors.”
