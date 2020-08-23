ALTAMONT — A caravan of antique tractors paraded across the rural roads south of Altamont Saturday.
Fifty tractors participated in the Mill Road Threshermans Association Tractor Drive and Farm Tour. The association created the event after members decided to cancel their 39th annual show at the Effingham County Fairgrounds this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
Every year the Mill Road Threshermans Association sets aside a portion of the proceeds from its annual events to fund its FFA youth scholarship program.
Mill Road Threshermans Association President Jim Schroeder said the organization wanted to keep the scholarship program going even though they didn’t host the annual show this year.
“Since 2009, we’ve had a scholarship program,” Schroeder said. “We have different FFA groups from different schools that help us at the show. These men and women are great help. We couldn’t do it without them.”
Schroeder said the group wanted to be able to offer the scholarships next year, but without the show, they didn't know how to raise the money.
Schroeder said that is when they came up with the idea of having a tractor drive.
“We could do our social distancing during the tractor drive,” Schroeder said. “So, we started putting some plans together.”
The drive stopped for mini farming and threshing demonstrations, which were held on Randy Milleville’s property less than a mile from where the first Mill Road Threshermans show took place in 1982 before it was moved to the Effingham County Fairgrounds in 1983.
Randy Milleville and his brother, Ken, are sons of Louis Milleville, who was instrumental in starting the Mill Road Threshermans organization, along with Wayne Mueller, in 1982.
One of the threshing attractions this year was a tractor power-driven broom corn threshing machine.
Broom corn is used to create brooms used around the house and several other variations. The broom corn stalk looks similar to a corn stalk only much taller without corn ears.
Earnest Henderson was the original owner of the machine on display in Altamont Saturday. Henderson had a family farm in the Greenup area and started raising broom corn in the early 1920s.
Bob Henderson of Casey decided one day to give away his father’s broom corn thresher to John Spannagel of Hidalgo. As a group project, Spannagel, Henderson and Dave Albert of Hidalgo decided to restore the old machine.
“It took two winters to restore,” Albert said.
“The machine was made between 1918 and 1924 in Galesburg,” Spannagel said. “This was a commercial machine used for large broom corn production.”
Spannagel said after the machine was restored he decided to give the machine back to Bob Henderson.
“I grew up with it,” Bob Henderson said. “It’s a very labor-intensive process. It’s all done by hand.”
Henderson's family grew broom corn up to around 1965 or 1966.
“Then we had to quit raising it because we couldn’t get anyone to cut it. It was one of our crops like beans or corn,” he said.
Henderson's family used to sell it by the pound or ton depending upon the market price. He said there are broom factories in Newton, Greenup and Arcola.
“At one time, it was big business,” Henderson said.
Spannagel has been making brooms for the past six years. He said it takes 35 to 40 broom corn stocks to make one broom.
“I make small kitchen brooms and small garage brooms,” Spannagel said. “There are a lot of different ways to make a broom.”
Spannagel goes to farm shows around central and southern Illinois to sell his brooms and also goes to some shows where he just demonstrates the art of broommaking.
Among the other demonstrations during the tractor drive and farm tour were threshing demonstrations, antique fire trucks and a plowing demonstration.
Jim Buzzard of Beecher City brought his team of six Haflinger horses to demonstrate how fields were plowed before the invention of the tractor.
“I’ve been plowing for the last 15 years,” Buzzard said. “We call it horse farming.”
Buzzard goes to several shows in the summer months to demonstrate how fields were plowed in years gone by.
“This is only my second event this year,” Buzzard said. “Usually I have between 15 and 25 events a year here in Illinois and surrounding states. COVID has really shut down several events.”
Buzzard brings with him his family heritage.
“My grandfather (Roy Buzzard) farmed with horses,” Buzzard said.
Every year the Threshermans Association features a tractor brand at its annual show.
“International and Case tractors were suppose to be our feature this year,” said Carolyn Hollar, who was in charge of the tractor drive and farm tour committee.
“That’s why we had them at the beginning of the parade,” Hollar added.
Hollar organized a ceremony just before the tour to recognize tractor drivers who served in the military directly after the drivers' meeting Saturday morning before they left the Carriage House Event Center parking lot.
She asked U.S. Army veteran and tractor driver Bill Kitley of Flora, who drove his John Deere 4020 diesel with a large American flag on the back, to bring his tractor to where the drivers' meeting was being held.
Drivers removed their hats and faced Kitley’s tractor as the "Star-Spangled Banner" played in the background.
Hollar said she is proud of the group.
“When I was on the drive today, I was behind several tractors and when the wind was just right all you could see were American flags," she said. “I just got really got emotional.”
