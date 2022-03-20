EFFINGHAM — Craft vendors, food trucks and boutiques from across the area and beyond paid a visit to Village Square Mall over the weekend for the first of three Midwest Markets to be held in the still-recovering facility over the course of the year.
More than 80 vendors, selling items ranging from clothing and home decor to food, came to the mall as a way to help benefit small businesses like them. Stacy Dasenbrock, the event’s coordinator, said helping small businesses was the primary reason behind starting the event.
“We wanted to bring local (and) out-of-town vendors together,” Dasenbrock said. “They all have small businesses and (we wanted) to make them thrive and have it all together in one place.”
That place turned out to be the mall, a place that had more than enough parking and store space to fit most of the vendors, with some finding a spot outdoors. Attendance at the event was strong, enough to fill the mall’s walkways with thousands of people each day.
“I expected a large crowd, (but) not this large,” Dasenbrock said. “(Friday) night we had over 2,000 people and I’m assuming today, double (that), maybe more.”
The large crowds brought back memories for some of better days at the mall, a throwback of sorts to when the facility was full and thriving. Dasenbrock said some had to think back a long while to remember a time when the mall was this full of people, shopping and having fun.
“Everyone has said how great it is,” Dasenbrock said. “They love seeing the mall come back. A lot of people (said) they haven’t seen the parking lot this full since 1985. One guy came in and said, ‘I can’t believe I’m paying $3 to look at crafts just because I want to see the mall busy.’”
The vendors had a chance to share their works with a large audience, especially those who were just getting started in the vending/boutique field. Katrina Deters owns an active wear business out of Teutopolis and was attending her first event of this nature this weekend. She said her passion for fitness inspired her to spread it to others.
“I live in this stuff,” Deters said. “I’m into fitness. I’m a PTA — personal trainer — I do classes, so I said, ‘Why not?’ (and) show people what’s out there compared to other boutiques.”
The other two events in the Midwest Market calendar are slated for the fall and the holiday season, so there will be plenty of opportunities for Dasenbrock to try and crowd the mall with as many people and stores as possible. Each show will evolve with the time of the year. For instance, this past weekend’s show was visited by the Easter Bunny, which helped bring plenty of families with kids out to the mall for an afternoon.
“We have a lot of changes that we are going to be making for the September show to make it a little bit better and to make it smoother,” Dasenbrock said. “I hope that (people) come out to our fall show and our Christmas show that we’re going to have.”
