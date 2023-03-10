The Effingham County 708 Mental Health Board is moving forward with several personnel changes as it welcomes two new members and addresses growing concerns regarding attendance at the board’s quarterly meetings. Member Betsy Scott, who acted as the chair of the board in Carol Warfield’s absence, brought up the attendance issue during the meeting Wednesday.
“At the last meeting we talked about attendance,” Scott said. “We’ve had a board member that hasn’t been here in a year and a half. And she’s going to be off the board officially in June.”
Effingham County Board vice chair and the county board’s representative to the 708 board, Dave Campbell, told members he would ask for the appointment of 708 Board candidate Brenda Winskill be added to the legislative committee agenda for their upcoming meeting.
“We can probably get that on legislative,” Campbell said. “I’ll take care of that.”
If Winskill’s appointment is approved by the county board, she would replace 708 board member Pat Mear, who, according to other board members, is no longer able to serve on the board.
Members also expressed concern with the lack of communication from absentee members, especially considering the fact that the group only meets 4 times a year.
“The chairman should be contacted,” Campbell said. “That’s one of the things we always do.”
708 board treasurer Barbara Utz said she remembers being told when she first joined the board that members are only allowed to miss one meeting a year, but the board was unable find such a rule.
“I read through the bylaws and I didn’t see it,” Scott said.
The board agreed to further review discuss its attendance policy in their next meeting.
Wednesday was 708 board member Shannon Hinkle’s first meeting as a member of the board since being appointed as the replacement for Patti Jansen in December.
Hinkle, who lives in Teutopolis, introduced herself to fellow-board members.
“I just recently retired from Effingham Unit 40 Schools,” Hinkle said. “I was in education for 40 years, both as an English teach and a guidance counselor my last 15 years. And then I directed music there.”
708 board secretary Sue Ann Minor officially resigned from the position as of Thursday, March 9.
“This is Sue Ann’s last meeting, and we appreciate you being on the board as secretary,” Scott said.
“It’s been a pleasure being on the board,” Minor said in response.
Replacing Minor on the 708 board is Shannon Griffith.
Griffith attended the meeting as a guest and introduced herself to her soon-to-be fellow board members.
“I work for the Department of Children Family Services,” Griffith said. “I’ve been there for 12 years.”
Minor’s departure leaves the board with another open position.
“Since this is Sue Ann’s last meeting, we need to elect a secretary,” Scott said.
Hinkle volunteered to take over the position, and the board approved her appointment as the board’s new secretary. Meanwhile, Utz asked fellow board members to consider payment for members serving as treasurer to compensate for the additional time and effort required from those in the position.
“I feel like the treasurer should be paid something because she does a lot more work 4 times a year or more,” Utz said.
“Even if it was just like $50 or just something to compensate the time it takes to do it.”
Utz’s fellow board members agreed that more could be done to incentivize members to serve as treasurer but some are unsure if paying the treasurer would be entirely legal.
“I’m not against it,” Campbell said.
Campbell said he will further explore the subject to see if paying the board’s treasurer is permitted. 708 Board Treasurer Barbara Utz went over the board’s budget and explained how the five main agencies contracted by the board are reimbursed for providing individual services for county residents who are unable to afford counseling services.
“Once a quarter they send a voucher, and that voucher tells me how much they spent so we can reimburse them,” Utz said.
Among the agencies commonly contracted by the board are One Hope United, Heartland Human Services, Griffin Therapeutic Services, New Light Counseling and SAFE.
Utz also reminded board members that they will be reviewing funding requests from agencies during their meeting in September.
“We’re trying to make it so that we have money on hand year round, so when something like the pandemic hits or some major crisis hits, and they come to us and say, ‘We’ve already used all our funds.’ Then we could say, ‘How much more do you need,’” Utz said.
