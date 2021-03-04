EFFINGHAM — Barbara Utz gave her final treasurer's report this week to the Effingham County Mental Health 708 Board and updated members on funds available for Fiscal Year 2021.
Utz decided to vacate the treasurer position just before board members elected officers. She remains in a non-leadership position on the board, which disburses funds for the prevention and treatment of mental illness and substance abuse disorders, as well as serving the developmentally disabled.
Utz reported the board's account balance is $124,862.13. She said financial distributions were made to One Hope United, Catholic Charities, Heartland Human Services, Sexual Assault Family Emergencies (SAFE) and New Light Counseling.
“We committed out $121,660. We have some uncommitted funds since the pandemic is still going on and we will probably have people coming back to request more money,” Utz said.
The board elected new officers: Carol Warfield, interim chairman and Pat Mear, treasurer, to replace Utz. Betsy Scott will continue her duties as board secretary.
In other unfinished business, Utz said they needed to discuss going back to quarterly meetings.
“For some reason we moved to every other month and thought we were going to revisit that issue,” Utz said.
“I think quarterly meetings make a lot of sense unless there is a need for another meeting. We could have a meeting in between if there was an urgent need,” Warfield said.
The board members also considered moving the meeting time from 1:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. The board unanimously decided to change the meeting from every other month back to quarterly and gave a green light to the meeting time change to 1 p.m.
The 708 board meeting schedule for the rest of the year is June 2, Sept. 1 and Dec. 1.
Meanwhile, board members discussed being one member short. They questioned the procedures they would have to take to get Effingham County Board approval for a new member.
Effingham County Board member Elizabeth Huston, who was recently appointed representative to the 708 board, told members they would have to decide who they thought was qualified to serve on the 708 board then make a recommendation to the County Board.
“The County Board would then vote on it as a whole,” Huston said.
Wednesday was the first 708 board meeting Huston has attended since being elected. Huston replaced County Board Member John Perry as county board representative to the 708 board.
In other discussions, members of the 708 Board expressed their concerns about not getting an increase in funding this year from the County Board.
“I feel the reason the 708 Board gets slighted over the 377 Board is because the issues and people we deal with are invisible — alcoholism, depression, suicidal tendencies, drug addiction and abuse — that isn't necessarily visual like Downs Syndrome and autism,” Mear said.
“I'm a part-time police officer and my husband is a first responder in Altamont and due to COVID mental issues have increased and that's part of my concern that something needs to be done to help the people,” Huston said.
Utz defined the mission of the 708 Board.
“We have several agencies throughout the county who request funding for people who are either not insured or have no funding source to pay for mental health services,” Utz said. “Our board with our very limited budget approves what we can and we have a contract with agencies to purchase services for individuals.”
Utz said the agencies must turn in paperwork that explains who, what, where, when, how and why they would be using funds received from the 708 Board.
Board member Pati Jansen said the two major recipients of 708 funds in Effingham County are Heartland Human Services, which is a community-based mental health agency, and Catholic Charities, which is a nonprofit program.
“We're here to help supplement the community-based mental health agencies,” Jansen said.
