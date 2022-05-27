Memorial Day observances are planned across the area over the weekend.
Saturday, May 28
WATSON
9 a.m. — A Memorial Day Ceremony is scheduled to be held at Watson Cemetery. Participating organizations include Effingham American Legion Post 120 and Auxiliary, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7 and Auxiliary, Theodore Hoffman VFW Post 1769 and Auxiliary and Amvets Post 40.
EWINGTON CEMETERY
10 a.m. — The Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter NSDAR will have a Memorial Day Service at Ewington Cemetery, rural Effingham. The public is invited to attend. For more information call Susan Oliver at 217-259-9511.
Sunday, May 29
ISLAND CREEK CEMETERY
2 p.m. — Island Creek Cemetery, located in Grove Township, rural Montrose, will have its annual Memorial Day service. Mike Wallace will be the speaker. The public is welcome to attend.
TEUTOPOLIS
1 p.m. — Teutopolis American Legion Post 924 is hosting a Memorial Day service at St. Francis Cemetery. Participating veterans organizations include Effingham American Legion Post 120 and Auxiliary, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7 and Auxiliary, Theodore Hoffman VFW Post 1769 and Auxiliary and Amvets Post 40.
MASON
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Annual Memorial Day Dinner at the Mason Civic Center. Fried chicken, ham and all the fixings will be served.
1:30 p.m. — Guest speaker Barbara Ruffner followed by Honor Guard services at 2 p.m. at Mason Union Cemetery.
Monday, May 30
ALTAMONT
10 a.m. — The annual Memorial Day Parade sponsored by Altamont Masonic Lodge 533 begins at Altamont Community High School and travels through downtown to Union Cemetery. Lineup for the parade starts at 9 a.m. in the Altamont Community High School parking lot. There is no registration fee. Grand Marshall for the parade is U.S. Navy Veteran Charles Bosomworth.
11 a.m. — Members of the Gieseking-Schwerdtfeger Post 7676 is hosting the Memorial Day ceremony at Union Cemetery. The keynote speaker is former Altamont Commissioner Jerry White.
Grobengieser-Fischer American Legion Post 512 is serving pork burgers, butterfly pork chops and hot dogs on the triangle from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
DIETERICH
10 a.m. — Memorial Day Commemoration at Dieterich Community Veterans Memorial. The master of ceremonies is Dieterich Mayor Brad Hardiek and guest speaker is Dr. LeRoy Tucker, Baptist minister at St. Paul’s Church of Bible Grove on Saturday evenings and retired Missouri State trooper and Effingham Police Department chaplain. The ceremony will include presentation of the colors by American Legion Post 628, wreath presentation, rifle volley by Post 628 members, and taps will be performed by Megan Bierman. The ceremony will be held in the Dietrich Park Pavilion in the event of inclement weather.
EDGEWOOD
10 a.m. — Keeler-Adams American Legion Post 1168 and Auxiliary is holding a Memorial Day ceremony at Edgewood Cemetery. Keynote speaker is Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns.
EFFINGHAM
9 a.m. — A ceremony will be held at St. Anthony Cemetery. Participating organizations include Effingham American Legion Post 120 and Auxiliary, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7 and Auxiliary, Theodore Hoffman VFW Post 1769 and Auxiliary, Amvets Post 40, Effingham County Marine Corps League and Teutopolis American Legion Post 924.
10:30 a.m. — Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7 and Auxiliary is hosting this year’s Memorial Day ceremony at Oak Ridge Cemetery. The ceremony will honor Gold Star mothers Lynn Donaldson and Kathy Sayne. The Rev. Mike Burdick of St. John’s Lutheran Church will give the invocation, Charlie and Bob McWhorther will raise the colors, and Pat and Julie Zuger will sing the National Anthem. Guest speaker for the ceremony is Kirby Tolch, a retired U.S. Navy commander. Bill Copple, serving as sergeant-at-arms, will lead a 21-gun salute and Matt Stead will perform taps.
Participating organizations include Effingham American Legion Post 120 and Auxiliary, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7 and Auxiliary, Theodore Hoffman VFW Post 1769 and Auxiliary, Amvets Post 40, Effingham County Marine Corps League, Teutopolis American Legion Post 924, Effingham Elks Lodge 1016 Large U.S. Flag Holders and 40 et 8 Voiture 1439.
11:30 a.m. — A ceremony will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery. Participating organizations include Effingham American Legion Post 120 and Auxiliary, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7 and Auxiliary, Theodore Hoffman VFW Post 1769 and Auxiliary, Amvets Post 40, Effingham County Marine Corps League and Teutopolis American Legion Post 924.
STEWARDSON
1 p.m. — American Legion Wilbur Braughton Post 611 of Stewardson is having a Memorial Day service at the Stewardson Cemetery starting at 1 p.m. Monday, May 30. Pastor Steve Harder is providing a sermon followed by a 21-gun salute.
SAINT ELMO
1 p.m. — Weakley-Rowland American Legion Post 420 is having an abbreviated ceremony at the Veterans Memorial. A wreath will be set and gun volley and taps will be performed. There is no scheduled speaker this year.
