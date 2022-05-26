Memorial Day is an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.
For many of us, it’s also a time to decorate the graves of our loved ones. It is very important for us to remember those of our military who paid the ultimate price. All gave some and some gave all. Memorial Day is about those who gave their all.
People have asked me how I got involved in remembering those who passed away while in service to our country.
I started out doing military write-ups for veterans from World War II because that was my dad’s generation. I wasn’t the greatest at it but I gave it my best shot.
I joined some military research groups on Facebook and they helped answer questions for me and located daily reports for me that had been declassified. They helped me to sharpen my skills in writing about World War II.
However, my desire to record the stories of those who had died while in service came from a newspaper clipping from 1946. I will share with you a typed version of this clipping that listed those who did not make it home from WWII. It touched my heart and I determined to make sure that they were not forgotten.
---
Lest We Forget
Effingham County Review
May 30, 1946
Effingham County’s Gold Star Heroes Of World War II
They Gave the Last Full Measure
Albert H. Althoff, Clifford F. Althoff, Harold R. Arnold, Lester G. Allen, Alfred M. Apke.
Lawrence Burkland, Joseph M. Began, Ralph Bierman, Lindel S. Bell, Otis W. Bryant, Emery M. Bushue, Andrew Bartimus, Raymond A. Borries, Clifford Bartscht, James E. Browning.
Donald Cornwell, James E. Calvert, Wilbert Christine, Owen Cox.
Louis H. Dasenbrock, Leo P. Dunn.
James L. Ek.
Geo. R. Francis, Paul L. Fischer, Donald Fulk.
Arlin B. Garbe, H. Merle Gieseking, Leslie Gillespie, Ambrose Goeckner, Herman Grunloh.
Forrest D. Henderson, Albert L. Hammer, Frank M. Huelsbusch, Leonard J. Henkelman, Clark E. Henry, Harry Huffer, Audrey F. Harper.
Andrew F. Jansen, Raymond Jones, Herman T. Joergens.
Forrest Keplar, Clyde W. Keeler.
Garret W. Loy, Jackson K. Loy, Harry W. Loy Jr., Austin Lloyd, Mark E. Lohrmann, Glen W. Lewis, Wilford I. Lewis, James M. Leturno, Wm. Eugene Larimer.
Clifford F. McClure, Richard Moritz, Olen W. Marten, Giles Meinhart, Arnold E. Mueller, Earl M. Mesnard, Donald M. Murphy.
Clifford H. Norris, James A. Niebrugge.
Harold E. Oliver, Russell Osborne.
Dyson Price.
Gaylord E. Reeder.
Arthur H. Schroeder, Marcus Sur, Colmore Roy Sanders, Joseph W. Shull, Donald Sproat, Ivan E. Schmidt, Rudolph C. Siebert, Adrian Stroud, Herschel E. Stroud.
Wesley S. Teiffel, Keith W. Tipsword, Wm. G. Tappendorf, DeWitt Van Dyke, Hugo G. Voelker.
Leonard Weis Jr., Lyle Wright, Reuben Wade, Harold R. Welch, Albert White Jr.
Raymond Zerrusen.
---
The majority of them were killed in action. Some died of disease or wounds and some were killed in car wrecks or plane crashes.
Throughout the years, I have learned more names, such as:
Lester G. Allen, Sherburne C. Austin.
Ralph O. Bieber, Gale Burk.
Arthur Cox.
Cecil H. Dammerman, Ed Deters.
Ennis D. Frazier.
Norman Heiden, Herbert E. Holland.
Percy D. Long.
Robert R. Manuel, Arnold E. Mueller.
John E. Rhodes.
Texas Sapp, Walter Schwerdtfeger.
Granville H. Walling, and George A. Wegel.
---
Some of these men are buried overseas. Some were buried at sea. Some are buried here. Some of them have never been recovered.
Through a group dedicated to the 83rd Infantry “Thunderbolts,” I met several who were “sentinels” of graves at the Netherlands American Cemetery and Memorial in Margraten, Netherlands.
Being a “sentinel” means they have adopted the grave of an American who died while liberating their country. They take this very seriously and it is passed down through the family.
It was from them I learned about “De Gezichten van Margraten” – “The Faces of Margraten.”
The Dutch people were trying to find faces – pictures – to go with each grave. They reached out to Americans and asked us to find pictures. I was one of many who responded.
There are six area men who are buried at Margraten:
Raymond “Jake” Borries, Army – Killed in Action Feb. 28, 1945
Norman Heiden, Army – Killed in Action Sept. 24, 1944
Leonard Henkelman, Army – Killed in Action March 28, 1945
Harris Joachim, Army Air Corps – Killed in Action Dec. 22, 1943
Ivan Schmidt, Army – Killed in Action April 14, 1944
Albert Stuckey, Army – Killed in Action April 12, 1945
I have also tried to add their pictures on Find-A-Grave and connected them to their families whenever possible.
Many volunteers overseas have added pictures of their tombstones for me, if there was no picture available. Why did they help me out? They are grateful because their country was liberated by Americans and other Allies. They have not forgotten, even though most of these volunteers were not even alive during WWII.
This is a quote from the De Gezichten van Margraten website: “There is a story behind every cross and Star of David. On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of The Netherlands, the Fields of Honor Foundation, together with WalburgPers, published The Faces of Margraten: They will remain forever young. The book highlights the stories of over 200 Americans who have either been buried or are memorialized in the Dutch town of Margraten, while putting a face to the names of hundreds of others.”
The first one I learned about that is buried at Margraten was Raymond “Jake” Borries. I learned about him from his friend, Bill Dasenbrock.
Bill shared many stories about his friend, Jake, and told me, “I don’t care how many years he’s been gone, he’s my friend and I want him remembered.”
I also later met a nephew of Raymond “Jake” Borries. Jake was his mother’s brother and this gentleman was glad to see that his uncle was being remembered.
Raymond “Jake” Borries is buried at the Netherlands American Cemetery and Memorial in Margraten. I hope to visit his grave this summer when we are at this cemetery and tell him that his friend, Bill, as well as his family, have never forgotten him.
It was quite a few years ago when Judy (Bryant) Kinkelaar came into the Effingham County Museum with her daughter. Her dad, Otis W. Bryant, was killed in action in France on Nov. 16, 1944.
He was home on leave from the Army when Judy was born and her brother was a toddler, but he shipped overseas shortly after her birth. She thanked me for remembering her father and it was very emotional for both of us.
I remember in 2019 when she came in with her husband and some of her children and grandchildren. She showed them his ornament on the WWII Christmas tree and they all read about his service in the WWII binder. It touched me deeply to see Judy share about her Dad with her family. It brought home once again why I tell their stories.
---
Here is a story about Otis W. Bryant from a local newspaper, dated Dec. 19, 1944:
Mrs. Otis Bryant received word at 10 o'clock Tuesday morning that her husband, Private Otis W. Bryant, had been killed in action in France on Nov. 16, 1944. She had received a telegram from the War Department a few days previous, when she was informed that he was missing in action. Her last letter from her husband, which was dated Nov. 16, informed her the fighting was very tough.
Pvt. Bryant entered the service last January and was trained at Ft. McClellan, Alabama, and then was assigned to Ft. Meade, Maryland, before being shipped overseas. He was in the 317th Infantry, 80th Division.
Before entering the service, he was employed at Central Glove Factory and at Prim's Bakery.
He is survived by his wife, Marcella, and two small children, Thomas Joseph, age 3, and Judy Kay, six months. They are living with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Dasenbrock on North Second Street. His parents, Mr. and Mrs. William Bryant, live at Dieterich, and he has one brother, Glenn, who is employed at the glove factory here, and four sisters, Ada and Jeanette, at home, Mrs. Clair (Hazel) Nave, and Mrs. Glenn (Louise) Bushue, of Mason, Illinois.
A Purple Heart was issued for Private Bryant, who is buried at the Lorraine American Cemetery and Memorial in Lorraine, France.
---
I have photographed a lot of WWII scrapbooks. I found the picture of Harry Huffer in one of them. I decided to research and see what I could find out about his death.
Harry E. Huffer was born November 15, 1911, the son of William and Bertha (Laue) Huffer of rural Effingham County, Illinois. The family lived near Holland in Liberty Township, Effingham County, Illinois. Harry attended the local schools. He was working as an architect when he was inducted into the Army on June 27, 1941 at Chicago, Illinois.
Here is a story about him, which I think was published in the Beecher City Journal:
Local Boy Killed In Action
Mr. and Mrs. Huffer of Beecher City received word Monday that their son, Pfc. Harry E. Huffer, 32, was killed in action on the island of Guam, August 3, 1944. Pfc. Huffer became a member of the armed forces in June 1941 and trained with the medical detachment.
Harry served with the 307th Infantry, 77th Division. He left the states in March of this year and was stationed for several months in Hawaii. Harry earned a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. He is survived by his parents, seven brothers, and three sisters. He was a nephew of Henry Laue of this city.
---
Pfc. Harry E. Huffer is buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii. There is also a memorial marker for him at Beecher City Cemetery in Beecher City, Illinois.
Harry turned out to be the uncle of a gentleman in my Sunday School class, Keith Beals. When Keith learned that the WWII story of his Uncle Harry had been included in the museum’s military binders, he was very pleased. He looked me in the eyes and said, “I thank you kindly for remembering Harry Huffer. That’s what we’ve always wanted.”
Every family member or dear friend that I have come into contact with have always said, “Thank you for remembering them. They should never be forgotten.”
Those words echo in my heart and I will always try to make sure that those who lost their life in service for our country are always remembered. That’s what Memorial Day means to me. I’ve learned this lesson well.
