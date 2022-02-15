EFFINGHAM — Members of the Effingham County Legislative/Personnel Committee have taken the next step in establishing a Child Care Research Committee by voting unanimously to advance committee appointments, objectives and establishing a one-year renewable committee term to the county board.
If approved by the full board on Feb. 22, the new appointed committee will research and identify child care issues in Effingham County and report those issues to the Effingham County Board.
Norbert Soltwedel, one of two county board members on the committee, said due to the size of the committee arrangements would need to be made to find a larger venue for meetings.
“We want a place large enough to hold the committee and where we can get the public’s input on child care issues,” Soltwedel said. “The public’s input is equally important for an issue like this.”
The committee would consist of 16 members, including Effingham County board members Soltwedel and Elizabeth Huston.
The committee members include Courtney Yockey, president and CEO of the Effingham County Regional Growth Alliance; Altamont parent Molly Laue; in-home family care provider Angela LaSarge, owner; local industrial business Sherwin-Williams, Teresa Harmon, HR manager; local commercial business Washington Savings Bank, Trina Niemerg, compliance officer; Sasha Althoff, economic development specialist, City of Effingham; committee member at-large Carla Holtz, director and owner of Little Lambs Early Childhood Center; and Lena Myers, director of LCC Kids, Lutheran Child Care Center.
The committee will also include six non-voting “ex-officio” committee members: Courtney Hatcher, provider recruitment and quality specialist for Project CHILD; Connie Jerden, COO of CEFS; Jennifer Fox, principal of Early Learning Center and East Side Preschool, representing Unit 40 schools; Samantha Weidner, early childhood development director with Effingham County Health Department; Meghan Rewers, executive director of Crisis Nursery of Effingham County; and Johnna Schultz, assistant director of Effingham Public Library.
Courtney Yockey reviewed the objectives of the proposed committee before it was voted in a separate action whether to accept the objectives as proposed and to determine the term limit of each committee member.
“To research and identify underlying issues with the child care services in Effingham County, develop a plan to overcoming these workforce-related hurdles, and work with the County Board on implementation,” the written objective said.
Yockey said it would be the new committee’s goal to craft a comprehensive plan and work with the County Board. He said the committee would decide how many times a month it would meet.
The legislative committee in a separate action Monday afternoon unanimously decided the term of the committee members would be one year. The initially proposed time frame was five to six months. However, legislative committee members made the extension upon the recommendation of Legislative Committee Vice Chairman and Effingham County Board Chairman Jim Niemann.
“I think we should revisit it a year from now and renew the term until all of the objectives of the committee are completed,” Niemann said.
The committee voted unanimously to advance the new committee’s objectives and one-year member term, which would begin on March 1 if approved by the full board on Feb. 22.
In other business, committee members tabled amending an ordinance to authorize Effingham County Board bylaws for teleconference/Zoom meetings until the Effingham County Tax and Finance Committee meeting on Friday.
Soltwedel had concerns.
“Is this something that is mandatory?” Soltwedel asked.
“It’s not mandatory. It’s a convenience,” Niemann said.
“It’s my concern we are doing this as a convenience,” committee member Joe Thoele said.
“I just don’t think we should accommodate it if we don’t have to,” Soltwedel said.
County Board and committee member Heather Mumma, who made the request to be in attendance at the meetings through Zoom streaming, was not present at Monday’s meeting. Also absent from the meeting were committee members John Perry and Elizabeth Huston.
The committee also discussed videostreaming County Board meetings. Committee Chairman David Campbell said several city councils were streaming their meetings.
“I think it is something worthwhile to look at,” Committee member Rob Arnold said.
Niemann said he would like to explore the best way to stream video of the Effingham County meetings if they decide to do so.
