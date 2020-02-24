Community and agency officials from across Effingham County will meet Thursday to discuss ways to lessen the impact of severe storms and other hazards. The public is invited.
The meeting of the Effingham County Multi-Jurisdictional All Hazards Mitigation Planning Committee is scheduled for Feb. 27 at the Effingham County Emergency Operations Center in Effingham at 6 p.m.
Participating municipalities include Altamont, Beecher City, Effingham, Mason, Shumway and Watson. Also participating is Mound Township, Teutopolis Township, Watson Township, Effingham Fire Department, Tri-County Fire Protection District, Beecher City CUSD 20, American Red Cross and Illinois Department of Agriculture.
Effingham County Emergency Management Agency Emergency Manager Pamela Jacobs hosts the Effingham County All Hazards Mitigation Plan meetings. Jacobs said American Environmental Corp. is helping develop the plan and conducts the meetings. American Environmental is a environmental consulting firm with offices in Springfield and corporate headquarters in Indianapolis.
Jacobs said American Environmental was contracted to assist with the mitigation plan through a grant received by Effingham County in July of last year. The final plan is developed by the planning committee members, with technical expert assistance from American Environmental Corp.
“The committee members are going above and beyond to help out with this project,” Jacobs said. “This is a whole county project with all of the municipalities working together to create this plan.”
“American Environmental Corporation is gathering all of the information from the participating municipalities to help put our plan together,” Jacobs said.
American Environmental collects natural disaster statistical data committee members can use as a tool for making their final mitigation plan.
American Environmental’s research shows Effingham County has experienced three federal disaster declarations since 1996; a drought in 2012 resulting in $32.8 million in corn crop damages; and 22 tornadoes have touched down in Effingham County since 1950.
“Severe storms frequently damage buildings, crops, roads and other critical infrastructure in this area,” Jacobs said.
Committee members started work in November of last year developing an Effingham County All Hazards Mitigation Plan to protect Effingham County residents and property from storms and man-made disasters.
Jacobs said the main purpose of the plan is to identify steps that can be taken before a disaster occurs, including building storm shelters, retrofitting critical facilities to better withstand natural disasters, providing back-up power resources, developing public information materials and conducting drainage studies.
“Identifying preventative steps that can be taken to reduce the dollar damages as well as protect public health before severe weather occurs is the goal of this planning process,” Jacobs said.
Jacobs said the agency wants to provide anybody who is interested an opportunity to review and comment on the draft plan.
“A public forum will be conducted later this spring for residents to review the plan and ask questions,” Jacobs said. “A public comment period will be held after the public forum to accommodate interested persons who are unable to attend.”
Questions can be submitted to the Effingham County Emergency Management Agency, located at 311 Miracle Avenue in Effingham.
