EFFINGHAM — The City of Effingham’s Plan Commission met on Tuesday at the Effingham Performance Center to discuss a proposal for a new QuikTrip gas station on the north end of the city. They rented out the space for the meeting anticipating a crowd.
However, QuikTrip representatives did not show up and EPC staff were the only ones in the audience.
In a last-minute email Tuesday afternoon, Effingham City Planner Greg Koester wrote that “key personnel will not be able to attend the meeting tonight due to circumstances beyond their control.”
The chain of convenience stores has been in talks with the city since early spring. After planning on presenting at Tuesday’s meeting, they will wait another month to formally ask for approval.
QuikTrip is proposing building a new location at the intersection of Third Street and Technology Drive at 1300 N. Third St. The plan includes 10 “fuel islands” for cars and another six for trucks, according to Jeremy Heuerman, the city’s director of public works, at the September meeting.
Part of the reasoning for renting out the EPC space for the meeting is that at the September meeting several members of the public were present who wanted to offer comments or concerns on the proposed project.
“If you’re out there at about 5 o’clock in the evening, the traffic is backed up,” said Dean Bingham, the president of Agracel, who offered public comment at the September meeting. “For somebody to make a left turn at that station would be very difficult to do.”
QuikTrip commissioned a study on the impact its plan will have on the traffic in the area, but the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) hadn’t had time to provide comments to them by the September meeting, according to Koester. This caused the Plan Commission to continue to the October meeting. When the transportation department still hadn’t provided comment by then, the commission continued it again to the November meeting.
QuikTrip will reimburse the city for costs associated with hosting another public hearing at the EPC, according to Tracy Willenborg, the city’s attorney.
“Unfortunately, 2020 has slowed things down tremendously. However, the city has been extremely good to us. Yes, we had to delay the meeting and we did offer to pay because we had some attendees that were unable to attend the meeting,” said Aisha Jefferson-Smith, spokeswoman for QuikTrip.
If the Plan Commission approves the project and the required zoning changes, there are still several review processes that have to happen.
“If approved, QuikTrip would need to submit the final construction plans for the roadway and the plans would need to be reviewed and approved by IDOT and the city,” said Koester.
He added that because of the project’s other impacts, QuikTrip would also need approval from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
Koester expects representatives from QuikTrip to be at the Dec. 8 Plan Commission meeting and for the public hearing to happen then.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the Plan Commission voted to recommend a change to the city’s fence regulations for residential properties. The change requires that front yard fences in residential areas must be between three and four feet tall and in an open style. This includes chain link fences or picket fences. Fences in rear and side yards can be open or closed and can be up to eight feet tall.
Those changes will be voted on by the city council on Tuesday.
