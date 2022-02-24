At approximately 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, Illinois State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 northbound at milepost 145 near Edgewood.
The Effingham County Coroner’s Office said a preliminary investigation revealed Richard L. Sluis, 71, of Milaca, Minnesota, suffered a medical emergency, which caused him to run off the road. The vehicle continued northbound through the median, became airborne, and traveled between the concrete bridge supports before landing on the county road below the interstate. The vehicle stopped when it hit the guard rail on Iowa Street in rural Edgewood.
Upon arrival, ISP advised Sluis was unresponsive. He was transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, where he died at 10:36 a.m. Sluis in the emergency room.
The Effingham Coroner’s Office notified the next of kin in Minnesota and Marathon, Florida. His family advised the coroner’s office Sluis had been in Florida and Kentucky recently and was on his way to northern Illinois to visit his brother at the time of the crash.
Medical records were requested and toxicology samples were taken by the coroner’s office in the ongoing investigation. Other agencies that assisted on scene were Abbott EMS, Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police.
