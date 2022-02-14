At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, the Illinois State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 at milepost 100, just east of Effingham.
Upon arrival, ISP advised the driver was unresponsive and was transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital. Other agencies on scene to assist were Abbott EMS, Teutopolis and Montrose fire protection districts.
The hospital notified the Effingham County Coroner’s Office at 8:23 p.m. that the individual had died in the emergency room. The driver was identified as David Marlow, 52, of Greenup.
A preliminary investigation revealed Marlow was traveling eastbound on I-70 and suffered a medical emergency that caused him to run off the road, through the median and across the westbound lanes of I-70. Marlow’s vehicle then struck a small tree on the north side of I-70.
Medical records were requested and toxicology samples were taken by the coroner’s office, which is investigating death.
