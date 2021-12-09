People often ask us, "Is there any way to prevent dementia?" While there is a lot we still don't know about this disease, research is developing ways to reduce the risk of developing it, as well as many other chronic diseases.
High blood pressure
Untreated high blood pressure can lead to dementia.
Blood pressure measures the force applied to your arteries as blood is circulated around the body by the heart. A normal blood pressure reading is around 120/80 mmHg.
High blood pressure at any age may speed up cognitive decline, according to a study published by the American Heart Association in December 2020. Researchers found that even slightly elevated blood pressure in middle age or older was linked to faster cognitive decline. But they also found that effectively treating high blood pressure at any age in adulthood could reduce or prevent faster cognitive decline. According to the CDC, nearly half of adults have high blood pressure. Only one in four American adults with high blood pressure have their condition under control.
Ways to reduce risk: Eat a Mediterranean diet or DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy, poultry, fish and nuts; Losing an average of 11 pounds can shave 4.4 points of systolic blood pressure and 3.6 points of diastolic blood pressure; Monitor your blood pressure at home to improve blood pressure management; Take your medications to lower blood pressure.
Diabetes
Alzheimer’s disease has sometimes been called “type 3 diabetes” because of a 56% increased risk among people living with type 2 diabetes. According to the American Diabetes Association, 25% of people age 65 and older in the United States have diabetes (diagnosed or undiagnosed) and about half have prediabetes.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, high blood sugar or insulin can harm the brain in several ways:
- Diabetes raises the risk of heart disease and stroke, which hurt the heart and blood vessels. Damaged blood vessels in the brain may contribute to cognitive decline.
- The brain depends on many different chemicals, which may be unbalanced by too much insulin. Some of these changes may help trigger cognitive decline.
- High blood sugar causes inflammation. This may damage brain cells and cause dementia to develop.
People who have Type 1 diabetes have a greater risk of dementia than people who have normal blood sugar levels. One study found that people with high blood sugar levels had a dramatic increase in beta-amyloid protein, a possible cause of Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers found that even people who had diabetes for less than 10 years had memory deficits and smaller hippocampal size. The hippocampus is where Alzheimer’s disease usually starts.
Ways to reduce risk: Preventing diabetes or high blood sugar may not stop dementia from developing, but simple lifestyle changes can help avoid diabetes and cut the risk. They are:
- Follow your health care team's recommendations about the most appropriate plan for monitoring your blood glucose, cholesterol level and blood pressure.
- Eat healthy foods, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean meats, and low-fat milk and cheese.
- If you're overweight, eat a healthy diet and exercise to lose weight. Obesity can lead to diabetes and other health problems.
- Don't smoke.
- Aim to exercise for at least 30 minutes every day.
- Examine your feet daily for sores.
- Take any prescribed medications on schedule.
By following these lifestyle changes, you may reduce your risk of dementia by 50%.
Hearing Loss
Dementia is more common in people who developed hearing problems during mid-life (aged 40–65). This means if a person’s hearing worsens in mid-life, their risk of developing dementia when they are older increases. There may be several reasons for this, including people with hearing problems may be more likely to withdraw from social situations and become more isolated over time. This can reduce their cognitive reserve. The effort of straining to hear things may also make it harder for other mental processes to work properly. The diseases that cause dementia can also affect hearing.
Studies have shown that using a hearing aid may significantly reduce a person’s risk of getting dementia. It’s important that a person gets regular hearing tests as they get older. (Alzheimers.org.uk)
Down Syndrome
By middle age, most people with Down syndrome have the plaques and tangles of Alzheimer’s disease. (Healthline.com)
HIV
HIV/AIDS affects many of the body's organ systems, including the brain and nervous system. Most people don't know that the HIV infection actually makes its way to the brain early in the disease process. HIV encephalopathy is an infection that spreads throughout the brain. It is one cause of dementia in people infected with HIV. The greater the spread of infection in the brain, the worse the dementia symptoms become. It is a serious consequence of HIV infection and is typically seen in advanced stages of the disease.
Treatment typically includes Antiretroviral therapy. This is aggressive medical treatment aimed at reducing the amount of AIDS virus in the body. It also can help ease dementia symptoms. Prescription medications your health care provider may recommend are antidepressants, antipsychotics or stimulants. Deciding which one will be prescribed will depend on what may be causing your dementia. (hopkinsmedicine.org)
Multiple Sclerosis
According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (nationalmssociety.org), cognitive dysfunction is common in MS. For most people, the changes in cognitive function are mild and may involve one or two areas of cognitive functioning. For fewer people with MS, the changes in cognitive function will be more challenging.
Rheumatoid arthritis
RA is a chronic disorder that affects millions of Americans. Dementia, on the other hand, is associated with diminishing cognitive capabilities that impair daily living. Both diseases are associated with older persons and genetic factors. Besides the inflammation associated with RA, there is reduced blood flow to vital body organs, which increases the risk of developing dementia. Additionally, medications used by RA patients increase the risk of developing dementia. However, biological therapies such as tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors can lower the risk of dementia.
According to Rheumatology Advisor (rheumatologyadvisor.com), most but not all studies suggest there is an increased risk of dementia in patients with RA. RA is associated with systemic inflammation, which has already been shown to be associated with increased cardiovascular disease. This has been well studied in RA and lupus. It has been shown that RA can increase the risk of myocardial infarction and stroke. It is felt that the systemic inflammation in RA can be associated with the microvascular disease in vascular dementia.
In addition, many patients with RA take glucocorticoids, and these can be associated with weight gain and elevated lipid levels, both of which can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. Patients with RA may be relatively inactive compared to patients without RA, and this can also increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.
Kidney disease
A study done in Sweden supports the case that changes in kidney function could be a warning sign of developing dementia. As for the reasons for the apparent link between CKD (Chronic Kidney Disease) and dementia, there could be a number of potential explanations, including that CKD and dementia both share traditional vascular risk factors, such as hypertension and diabetes. Also, that CKD can lead to chronic inflammation, oxidative stress, and other conditions that are associated with ischemic cerebrovascular lesions.
Though those and other causes would require more study to verify, the investigators said their analysis should prompt doctors and policy makers to consider strategies to detect dementia among patients with CKD. They said that could involve kidney function testing at dementia screening visits. Such a policy would also allow doctors to catch CKD early, an important factor given that awareness of CKD is still relatively low, they noted. (American Journal of Managed Care, AJMC.com)
Depression
People who have had periods of depression in their life also have a higher risk of developing dementia. This may be because depression has harmful long-term effects on the brain and on the way a person thinks and copes with difficulties. Effectively managing depression with treatment is helpful to reduce this risk. There are many people who develop depression a few years before they get dementia. However, in these cases, it may be the development of dementia that is causing depression. (alzheimers.org.uk)
Studies suggest that antidepressant treatment may reduce the risk for Alzheimer’s and related dementia. (nature.com)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.