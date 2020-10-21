Altamont Unit 10 Superintendent Dr. Steve Mayerhofer said he expected that his contract would not be renewed when it ends July 1. The school board this week hired the Illinois Association of School Boards (IASB) to search for a superintendent to replace him. It did not renew Mayerhofer’s contract.
“I anticipated this decision as my wife and I seek new challenges in other districts beyond Altamont District #10,” Mayer said in a statement. “I am blessed to continue to have the opportunity to work with wonderful children, an amazing staff and a supportive community as I finish my contract.”
Mayerhofer was hired in Altamont in May of 2018 to replace outgoing superintendent Jeff Fritchtnitch.
Fritchtnitch resigned from the Altamont superintendent position to accept another superintendent position in Mt. Vernon. Mayerhofer was offered a 3-year contract starting July 1, 2018.
Mayerhofer attended high school in Alton before earning a Bachelor of Arts in social science from Eastern Illinois University. He then earned a Master and Doctorate of Science in Education and a Specialist in Educational Leadership from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville.
Mayerhofer was principal of Roxana Junior High School for five years before being offered the Altamont superintendent position in early 2018. He served as assistant principal at Alton High School where he also taught classes in government.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.